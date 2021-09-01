Breaking News

Piers Morgan 'did not breach Ofcom code over Meghan Markle comments'

Ofcom backed the presenter's decision to voice his opinion on the interview. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Piers Morgan was not in breach of the broadcasting code over his Meghan Markle comments on Good Morning Britain, Ofcom has ruled.

Ofcom said Piers Morgan's comments on the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey were "potentially harmful and offensive" but ruled Good Morning Britain was not in breach the broadcasting code.

An Ofcom spokesman said: "This was a finely-balanced decision. Mr Morgan's comments were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers, and we recognise the strong public reaction to them. But we also took full account of freedom of expression.

"Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers.

"Nonetheless, we've reminded ITV to take greater care around content discussing mental health and suicide in future. ITV might consider the use of timely warnings or signposting of support services to ensure viewers are properly protected."

Morgan shared the ruling on Twitter, saying he was "delighted" by the decision, which was a "resounding victory for free speech".

I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.

Do I get my job back? pic.twitter.com/czhzeejYpa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

Following his comments about the royal couple, Morgan left Good Morning Britain instead of apologising as he had been asked.

The episode on 8 March became the most complained about moment in the watchdog's history and it emerged that Meghan had made a formal complaint to ITV about Morgan.

After a clip aired of the Duchess of Sussex discussing her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts and royal official's knowledge of them, Morgan said: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says.

"I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report."

His comments were also criticised by mental health charity Mind.

A statement from ITV at the time said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

The presenter had also stormed off the set of the news programme following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, over the TV interview.