Oxford University student, 19, who died after 'jumping in River Thames' while celebrating exam results named

23 July 2024, 17:20

Wesley Akum-Ojong
Wesley Akum-Ojong. Picture: Brasenose College

By Henry Moore

An Oxford University student who died after jumping in a river while celebrating his exam results has been named and pictured.

Wesley Akum-Ojong is believed to have died after being pulled from the River Thames while wearing his full academic dress.

The 19-year-old, who was studying Politics, Philosophy and Economics at the prestigious Brasenose College, passed away after being pulled from the river by rescuers on June 21, 2024.

He is believed to have been one of several students celebrating their exam results at the end of the academic year.

At the time of the incident, a witness said: "Lots of students were celebrating their end of exams by jumping into the water at Port Meadow from the Thames Path footbridge by Fiddler's Island.

"Unfortunately towards the end, one man wearing academic dress jumped in and drowned before he could make it back to the bank."

Wesley Akum-Ojong called his time at Oxford "the best" period of his life
Wesley Akum-Ojong called his time at Oxford "the best" period of his life. Picture: Brasenose College

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police added: "We are investigating the sudden, unexplained death of a 19-year-old man who tragically died in the water at Port Meadow, Oxford on Friday, June 21.

"Officers and other emergency services attended the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly later die.

"At this stage, there is no indication of any third-party involvement."

Mr Akum-Ojong had described his time at Oxford University as the “best period of his life so far” in a blog post.

Writing on the Brasenose blog, he said: "It's odd to think I only have eight weeks left of being a first year.

"So much has changed, and I’ve made so many great memories. It feels both like I arrived just yesterday but also as if I’ve been here for years.

"There really is no place like Brasenose."

He added: "Sometimes I forget I go to *the* Oxford University everyone is always talking about. Even after two terms, living and studying here feels surreal.

“Admittedly, making it here was always part of the plan but that does not mean I had no worries before actually coming.

“Are the tutors really that mean? What if I don’t fit in? Did I really have to book all my meals the day before?

“Of course, none of these fears materialised, and arriving in Oxford started (possibly) the best period of my life so far.”

