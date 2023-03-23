Horror blaze erupts at central London hotel, as 70 firefighters in ten fire engines race to the scene

The fire broke out at a hotel near Paddington. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A fire broke out a five-storey hotel near Paddington train station on Thursday afternoon, as 70 firefighters rushed to battle the blaze.

Nobody has been injured, but police have closed off the surrounding roads.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that firefighters were called to the scene on Thursday afternoon at about 4.30pm, with neighbouring properties evacuated.

Some 10 fire engines, including a fire rescue unit and a 32-metre turntable ladder, were present at the scene.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.55pm today (23 March) to reports of a fire at a hotel in Craven Road, Paddington.

"We sent a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

"Fortunately no one needed to be treated by our crews."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police assisted with road closures following reports of a fire at a hotel in Craven Street W2 at 4.57pm.

"There were no reports of any injuries."