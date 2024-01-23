Paedophile jailed after subjecting child to five-year campaign of rape and sexual abuse

23 January 2024, 12:15

Stefan Farbrother was jailed for 18 years
Stefan Farbrother was jailed for 18 years. Picture: Kent Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A paedophile has been sent to prison after raping and sexually abusing a child over a five-year span.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stefan Farbrother's "appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse" took place in Kent between 1991 and 1997.

He held a knife to the throat of his victim during one of the attacks, and handcuffed them in another.

The assaults had "a catastrophic effect" on the life of the victim, who contacted the police in 2018 - over 20 years later.

Farbrother, 47, who had moved to Halifax in West Yorkshire by that point, was arrested in June that year.

He faced 13 charges, including seven offences of rape and multiple indecent assaults.

Read more: Graphic designer, 43, guilty of raping Airbnb host who welcomed him as first-ever guest

Read more: Police investigate 'rape' in metaverse after group of men attack girl in virtual reality room

Stefan Farbrother
Stefan Farbrother. Picture: Kent Police

Farbrother denied all wrongdoing and the case went to trial. He was convicted unanimously of all charges in October.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison this week and added to the sex offenders' register for life.

Adam Ferguson, a detective sergeant with Kent Police who worked on the case, said: "Farbrother targeted the victim over a period of many years.

He subjected them to the most appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse, using violence and threats which included restraining them with handcuffs and holding a knife to their throat.

"I would like to thank the victim, who has been incredibly brave to come forward and give evidence.

"The abuse has had a catastrophic effect on much of their adult life, but I do hope they can now move forward from this knowing Farbrother will be serving a lengthy prison sentence.

"Successful convictions such as this are just one of the reasons we continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact the police. It is never too late to report a sexual offence. You will be believed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to demolish her family's spa

Demolition begins on Captain Tom's family's spa as boxes of equipment cleared out days before deadline to knock it down

A clash between the pianist and tourists has sparked outrage online.

Clash between pianist and group of Chinese tourists sparks fury after demanding he ‘takes down’ video with their faces in
A row has developed between Labour and the Conservatives.

UK struck Houthis because rebels 'pose imminent threat', PM says as Keir Starmer backs military action

Leicester Square

Victims of Leicester Square anti-Semitic attack demand police apology after 'being told to calm down on the phone'

Rescuers search in rubble after the earthquake

Three dead and more than 100 homes damaged in earthquake in western China

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Deadly attack on Israeli army in Gaza kills at least 21 soldiers

An aerial view of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday

Thirty-one people dead and more missing after landslide, says Chinese state media

Farmers gather to protest

Woman dies and two people injured at French farmers’ protest barricade

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson gets rights to The Rock name and joins board of WWE owner

More police are facing scrutiny after their details were checked against a national database

Officers face more criminal investigations after details put through national police database

People stand at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Five dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

Noel Gallagher has split with Sarah MacDonald

Noel Gallagher 'wants to cycle past ex-wife's mansion shouting that she didn't take his bike from him' in £20m divorce

Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries

Trial starts in Amsterdam of suspects accused in 2021 killing of crime reporter

Calocane admitted to killing the two students and school caretaker.

Nottingham attacks victim was a ‘hero’ who died 'fighting to save her friend’, family says as killer’s plea is accepted

Michael Owen prays for a cure for his son's condition

Michael Owen 'goes to bed praying every night' for cure for blindness that ended his son's football career dream

Jeremy Hunt

Lower borrowing than expected 'could pave the way for tax cuts' in Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Nato signs billion-dollar artillery ammunition contract to replenish allied supplies

A row has developed between Labour and the Conservatives.

Labour anger as ‘Starmer not briefed about Houthi strikes in advance’ - but Tory minister insists he was informed
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event

Trump seeks control of Republican primary in New Hampshire against rival Haley

More than two million people will have their gas and electricity cut off this winter because they cannot afford to top up their prepayment meter

More than 2 million to have energy cut off this winter, Citizens Advice claims

It is the second time the UK has launched an attack on Houthi rebels.

‘We back our warnings with action’: Cameron says Houthi strikes will send ‘clear message’ to rebels
Competitors play in a League Of Legends championship series video game competition

Tencent’s League Of Legends developer Riot Games to axe 530 jobs

Huw Merriman

'Aslef wants to shut people out': Minister defends railway ticket sale for journeys running during drivers' strike
Russia could calculate that it could use a nuke without Western response

Putin 'prepared to use nuke' against UK and Nato 'because he believes West would be too scared to respond'
Sharon Osbourne has revealed what happened after she found out her husband Ozzy had been having an affair.

Sharon Osbourne reveals she tried kill herself after discovering husband Ozzy's four-year affair with hairdresser
The Israeli military says 21 of its soldiers have been killed in a single attack.

At least 21 Israeli soldiers killed in ‘single deadliest attack’ on IDF since Gaza war began

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit