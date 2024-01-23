Paedophile jailed after subjecting child to five-year campaign of rape and sexual abuse

Stefan Farbrother was jailed for 18 years. Picture: Kent Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A paedophile has been sent to prison after raping and sexually abusing a child over a five-year span.

Stefan Farbrother's "appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse" took place in Kent between 1991 and 1997.

He held a knife to the throat of his victim during one of the attacks, and handcuffed them in another.

The assaults had "a catastrophic effect" on the life of the victim, who contacted the police in 2018 - over 20 years later.

Farbrother, 47, who had moved to Halifax in West Yorkshire by that point, was arrested in June that year.

He faced 13 charges, including seven offences of rape and multiple indecent assaults.

Stefan Farbrother. Picture: Kent Police

Farbrother denied all wrongdoing and the case went to trial. He was convicted unanimously of all charges in October.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison this week and added to the sex offenders' register for life.

Adam Ferguson, a detective sergeant with Kent Police who worked on the case, said: "Farbrother targeted the victim over a period of many years.

He subjected them to the most appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse, using violence and threats which included restraining them with handcuffs and holding a knife to their throat.

"I would like to thank the victim, who has been incredibly brave to come forward and give evidence.

"The abuse has had a catastrophic effect on much of their adult life, but I do hope they can now move forward from this knowing Farbrother will be serving a lengthy prison sentence.

"Successful convictions such as this are just one of the reasons we continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact the police. It is never too late to report a sexual offence. You will be believed."