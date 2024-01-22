Graphic designer, 43, guilty of raping Airbnb host who welcomed him as first-ever guest

22 January 2024, 17:31

Diego Dellarovere
Diego Dellarovere. Picture: Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A graphic designer has been found guilty of raping an Airbnb host, who welcome him in as her first-ever guest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Italian designer Diego Dellarovere, 43, told the Airbnb host he would leave her a 'good review' before forcing her to perform a sex act on him.

Dellarovere carried out the attack on the host in Croydon, south London, on May 7, 2021, where he offered her a massage and started rubbing her shoulders.

The Airbnb host said she noticed the designer starting to get "handsy" and told a friend in a voice note that "he's Italian and they do that".

Diego Dellarovere denied rape but was found guilty of raping, sexual assault and assault by penetration
Diego Dellarovere denied rape but was found guilty of raping, sexual assault and assault by penetration. Picture: Facebook

She told police that she made it clear that she did not want a massage from Dellarovere, who told the host he had massage oil and played spa music.

She told police: "[I told him] I don't want this."

Read More: Mark Duggan's rapper son Bandokay arrested on suspicion of firearms offences at Gatwick

Read More: Body of woman, 23, found at Skegness nature reserve as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Dellarovere ignored her pleas and forced her to perform a sex act on him after getting undressed.

The host said she started to fear he would stab her, so hid her knife block, before locking herself in her bedroom with her pets.

Dellarovere denied raping the host, telling the court that he felt there was "chemistry" between him and the host after they "drank wine together".

He said he kissed and touched the host, insisting that it was consensual.

He was found guilty of raping, sexually assaulting and assaulting the host by penetration.

"A significant custodial sentence is inevitable," judge Recorder William Featherby said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dexter King speaks to the press in 1994

Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr, dies of cancer at 62

Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter have warned the family to 'get on with bulldozing the spa pool' after stressing time was running out for the unauthorised £200,000 complex to be demolished

Captain Tom's daughter needs to 'get on with bulldozing spa pool', neighbours say, as deadline to demolish complex nears

Palestinians flee Khan Younis from an Israeli ground and air offensive on the Gaza Strip on Monday

Families of Gaza hostages storm Israel’s parliament demanding release deal

Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, pays his respects after laying a wreath at the Srebrenica Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia, on Monday

Outgoing Dutch PM begins Bosnia visit at memorial to Srebrenica genocide victims

Two thirds of Brits already given up on Veganuary ventures by third week of January

Two thirds of Brits already given up on Veganuary ventures by third week of January

Health

Former US president Donald Trump leaves his apartment building in New York on Monday

Possible Trump evidence in sex abuse defamation trial postponed

Energy bills are forecast to fall by more than £300 a year from April

Energy bills forecast to fall by £300 in April after 'mild' winter

Steven Harper (left) died last year when he fell from an Italian clifftop, his family revealed

Brit father plunged to death from Italian clifftop after becoming 'delirious' when eating wild mushrooms

A Labour Government will "get ahead" of torrential storms, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he accused the Conservatives of implementing a "sticking plaster" approach over Storm Isha

Sir Keir Starmer says Labour would ‘get ahead’ of torrential weather - as five killed by Storm Isha

Hollywood star criticised for eating snow

Reese Witherspoon breaks silence after being criticised for eating 'filthy' snow off her car

Flights were delayed amid the storm

Flights to UK and Ireland diverted to Europe amid Storm Isha chaos, as passengers 'forced to sleep on the floor'

Dame Jenni Murray has backed an assisted dying campaign after witnessing the 'inhumane' way her dying mother was forced to cling to life amid her 'indescribable pain and distress'

Dame Jenni Murray backs assisted dying campaign after mother's 'painful' death and brands current laws 'inhumane'

Fresh 'danger to life' warnings have been issued by the Met Office after Storm Isha battered the UK and Ireland with winds up to 99mph overnight, claiming two lives

Man dies after falling down manhole as Storm Isha causes chaos with 99mph winds

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Auschwitz after uproar over antisemitic messages on X

Aslef has called off LNER strike action planned for February

Relief for commuters as LNER drivers call off five day strike action

Donald Tusk

Polish PM visits Ukraine in latest show of support for Kyiv against Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tommy Robinson arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Tommy Robinson denies charge of refusing to leave anti-Semitism march, after organisers urged him to stay away
Nikki Haley

South Carolina Republican backs Donald Trump over Nikki Haley in primary

Morgan Ribeiro flew to Turkey for weight loss surgery

Tributes paid to British woman, 20, who died in Serbia hospital after £2,500 weight loss surgery in Turkish clinic
Fresh 'danger to life' warnings have been issued by the Met Office after Storm Isha battered the UK and Ireland with winds up to 99mph overnight, claiming two lives

Now Storm Jocelyn set to batter UK and Ireland with fresh 'danger to life' warning after Storm Isha claims two lives
Christopher Kapessa, 13, died after being pushed into the River Cynon in the village of Fernhill, south Wales, in summer 2019

‘Loving, caring’ boy, 13, died after being deliberately pushed into river in 'prank' in South Wales, coroner says
Brad Cooper

Iran directly involved in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks – US navy chief

Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Lifesize Captain Tom statue for sale on eBay for £29,000 after failing to find a public home
Ayda Field was taken ill after a night out with her husband Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field rushed to hospital after falling ill after 'picture perfect' night out with husband
No10 said the government would not countenance axing Saturday post services

Rishi Sunak 'would not countenance' ending Saturday post as controversial plans to reform Royal Mail emerge
Mark Duggan's son has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Mark Duggan's rapper son Bandokay arrested on suspicion of firearms offences at Gatwick

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’
Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit