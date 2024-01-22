Graphic designer, 43, guilty of raping Airbnb host who welcomed him as first-ever guest

Diego Dellarovere. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A graphic designer has been found guilty of raping an Airbnb host, who welcome him in as her first-ever guest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Italian designer Diego Dellarovere, 43, told the Airbnb host he would leave her a 'good review' before forcing her to perform a sex act on him.

Dellarovere carried out the attack on the host in Croydon, south London, on May 7, 2021, where he offered her a massage and started rubbing her shoulders.

The Airbnb host said she noticed the designer starting to get "handsy" and told a friend in a voice note that "he's Italian and they do that".

Diego Dellarovere denied rape but was found guilty of raping, sexual assault and assault by penetration. Picture: Facebook

She told police that she made it clear that she did not want a massage from Dellarovere, who told the host he had massage oil and played spa music.

She told police: "[I told him] I don't want this."

Read More: Mark Duggan's rapper son Bandokay arrested on suspicion of firearms offences at Gatwick

Read More: Body of woman, 23, found at Skegness nature reserve as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Dellarovere ignored her pleas and forced her to perform a sex act on him after getting undressed.

The host said she started to fear he would stab her, so hid her knife block, before locking herself in her bedroom with her pets.

Dellarovere denied raping the host, telling the court that he felt there was "chemistry" between him and the host after they "drank wine together".

He said he kissed and touched the host, insisting that it was consensual.

He was found guilty of raping, sexually assaulting and assaulting the host by penetration.

"A significant custodial sentence is inevitable," judge Recorder William Featherby said.