Body of woman, 23, found at Skegness nature reserve as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A body believed to be Petra Ross has been found at a Skegness nature reserve. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Will Taylor

A 23-year-old woman has been found dead at a nature reserve as a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A body believed to be Petra Ross was found at Gibraltar Point, a nature reserve near Skegness.

She was reported missing on January 19.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder is in police custody.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found near Gibraltar Point in Skegness.

"While formal identification has yet to take place, we believe this to be the body of 23-year-old Petra Ross, who was reported missing on Friday.

"Her family have been made aware. Inquiries are ongoing."

Gibraltar Point runs along the coastline. It is known for its diverse wildlife, and is an official bird observatory.

The reserve is more than 1,000 acres large.