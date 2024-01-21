Man and woman found dead alongside children at Norwich house died as a result of stab wounds, say police

A father who died alongside his two children and a woman has been named. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Christian Oliver

A 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man found dead at a house in Norwich on Friday both died from stab wounds to the neck, police have said.

Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, and a 36-year-old woman were found dead alongside two children at a house in Costessey on Friday morning.

A police statement from the Norfolk Constabulary said the 36-year-old woman died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the neck, while Mr Kuczynski died as a result of a single stab wound to the neck.

"Post-mortem examinations for the two girls will be carried out on Wednesday," police added.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, who is leading the investigation, said: "Following this latest development we remain satisfied no one else was involved in this incident.

"This latest information will only add to the distress and shock felt by members of the local community and it's why, from the outset, we've been determined to carry out detailed and methodical enquiries to make sure we fully understand how this incident has happened."

It comes after it was revealed Norfolk Police admitted it failed to respond to the 999 call from the house where the family of four were found dead.

Police outside a house in Costessey near Norwich after four people were found dead inside the property. Picture: Alamy

The force previously made a referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), relating to police being called to the address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey on December 14. It was in relation to a missing person inquiry.

The second referral followed the identification on Saturday of a 999 call made on Friday at 6am by a man at the address. Police resources were not deployed.

Officers received another call from a member of the public, who was raising concerns for the welfare of the people inside the house, just before 7am on the same day.

Police arrived at the scene at around 7.15am and forced entry to the address, finding the bodies of two young girls, a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

Last night, a police cordon was in place at the scene as forensic investigations continued inside the property.

Detectives have since been carrying out house-to-house enquiries, speaking with witnesses and examining local CCTV footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, is leading the probe into the incident.

"We’ve had a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday morning and there’s understandably concern in the local community," he said yesterday.

"However, their help and support in the investigation has been unwavering and on behalf of everyone involved in this devastating incident, we’re extremely grateful for that.

"Today, the focus of our enquiries remains at the address and we’re examining local CCTV.

"While we’re still piecing together what’s happened, at this stage we remain satisfied that this is an isolated incident."

All four people were found with injuries and post-mortem examinations will be held in due course to establish cause of death.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Allan Bedford Crescent area who may have seen or heard anything that could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with any information has been urged to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting crime reference NC-19012024-39 or through independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.