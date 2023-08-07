Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins' injuries 'not life-threatening' after jail attack

Ian Watkins condition now not 'life threatening' after he was stabbed in jail attack. Picture: Alamy/police

By StephenRigley

Paedophile rocker Ian Watkins's injures after being ambushed and stabbed in jail are not life-threatening, police have revealed.

Lostprophets frontman Watkins, 46, was taken hostage by three other lags, before he was “roughed up” and stabbed.

Initially he was in a critical condition in hospital, however West Yorkshire Police now say his wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

In a statement the force statement said: "West Yorkshire Police were notified by staff at HMP Wakefield of an assault on a prisoner on the afternoon of Saturday, 5 August.

"He was taken to hospital where his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing."

It is understood Watkins was taken hostage by three other inmates - two thought to be known to be "killers" - shortly after 9am on Saturday morning.

Ian Watkins who was jailed for 35 years for sex crimes against children and babies. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Paedophile singer Ian Watkins was taken hostage in jail 'because inmates got jealous about his guitar lessons'

Read More: Ex-girlfriend of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins speaks out after six hour prison siege leaves singer in serious condition

It has been claimed he was attacked over guitar lessons he was giving to some of the prisoners, while his fame and jealousy about his younger girlfriend were also thought to have made him a target.

Watkins, who was jailed for 35 years for multiple sex crimes including offences against young children and babies.

In court, Watkins was described as a "determined and committed paedophile", with the judge hearing horrific details of a sickening 17-minute video shot in a London hotel room involving Watkins performing sex acts on a child.

A former girlfriend of Watkins has said she is amazed it has taken so long for prisoners to attack him.

Jo Mjadzelics, 47, is the person who first alerted cops about the singer’s behaviour.

She said: “My only reaction is simply that I cannot believe it took them so long, particularly in Wakefield Prison.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate."