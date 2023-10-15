Hunt for Palestine supporters with 'pro-Hamas hang-glider signs', as Suella Braverman vows crackdown

Police are searching for the women wearing hang-glider stickers, as Suella Braverman vows a crackdown. Picture: Met Police/Getty

By Kit Heren

Police are searching for two women wearing hang-glider stickers at a pro-Palestine protest in an apparent show of support for Hamas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two women at the protest in central London on Saturday, which attracted tens of thousands of people, appeared to be wearing images with hang gliders stuck onto the back of their clothes.

Some of the Hamas members who murdered more than 1,000 Israelis arrived in the country via hang glider.

Suella Braverman gave a stark warning to protesters who may be intending to show any support for Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK.

The Home Secretary said: "To all those who saw fit to promote genocide, glorify terrorism and mock the murder of Jewish people, including women and babies - the police are coming for you."

Read more: Israel will 'demolish bloody monsters' of Hamas with Gaza invasion, Netanyahu says, as army prepares offensive

Read more: Hundreds gather outside Parliament at vigil for Israeli victims of Hamas attacks

Police are searching for these women. Picture: Met Police

A Met spokesperson said: "Officers investigating a public order offence wish to identify two women who attended the protests yesterday.

"At present we only have a "front on" image of the woman in red. We ask these women or anyone who knows their identity to contact officers."

Glorifying a proscribed terrorist organisation like Hamas carries a possible jail sentence of up to 14 years.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in central London on Saturday, to protest Israel's reaction to Hamas' attack on its people last weekend. There were fifteen arrests during and after the protest.

Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

Robert McKenzie, a 68-year-old from Norfolk, has been charged with intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Officers said the fact that he was carrying the flag was "in no way" the reason for his arrest.

"The man was arrested after shouting racial abuse at those gathered in Whitehall and making similar racist comments to an officer who spoke with him," the Met Police said on Sunday.

"The man was in possession of a UK flag.

"This was in no way the reason for his arrest and forms no part of the charges against him."

McKenzie has been bailed until a court appearance on November 2.

Palestine supporters in London on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Of the fifteen arrested overall, one man - 20-year-old Aldib Nour from St George's Circus in Southwark - has been charged with possession of a knife.

Ibrahim Hlaiyil, 38, was charged with failing to remove a face covering when instructed. Both men have been bailed pending court dates.

Nine police officers were hurt during the protests, and one youth was given a referral to a youth offending team for assaulting an emergency worker.

Two more young people were referred to similar teams for possession of a firework in a public place and failing to comply with a requirement to remove a face covering.

Sangita Myska speaks to Israeli govt. spokesperson

A 20-year-old man from north-east London was given a penalty notice for setting off a firework in public.

Officers said enquiries continue into four males who were bailed, three of whom were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. The fourth was arrested for threatening behaviour.

A man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a police vehicle has been released under investigation

More than 1,000 Israelis have died and over 2,000 Palestinians have also been killed in the ensuing conflict and brewing humanitarian disaster.

Thousands more on both sides have been wounded.

Inside the evacuation of Gaza, Matt Frei reports from Jerusalem

A full ground invasion of Gaza by the Israel Defence Force is expected imminently, with civilians urged to head to the south of the territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "demolish" Hamas in response to the atrocities it committed in the south of Israel last weekend.

The Israeli government has told about a million people from the north of Gaza to move to the south to avoid the invading force, a move that has sparked outcry among many human rights groups.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered outside the Houses of Parliament for a vigil to remember the victims of Hamas' attacks in Israel. No word of any arrests had been released by early Sunday evening.