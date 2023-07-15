Panic among diabetics after vital testing software breaks leaving thousands unable to test blood sugars

The Freestyle Libre 2 app has broken down for a number of Type 1 Diabetics in the country. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

There is fear and panic among the diabetic community in the UK following the breakdown of vital software that has left thousands unable to test their blood sugars.

If you have Type One Diabetes, your pancreas is unable to create enough insulin. That means diabetics have to test their blood sugars manually to determine how much insulin to inject.

One of the most popular apps in recent years has been the Freestyle Libre, which diabetics can place on their arm for two weeks at a time to monitor their glucose levels.

That is different to the more traditional method of using a finger pricker to test blood sugars. For many, it is an easier and less stressful way to monitor glucose levels and manage diabetes.

But in recent days, after an update of the app - available on iPhones and Androids - has left thousands of diabetics unable to test their blood sugars.

Most people experiencing issues have been presented with a white screen on their smartphones when opening the app, when they would usually be prompted to test their levels.

Testing blood sugars is an everyday, vital part of living with diabetes. Picture: Getty

Sophie, who has Type One Diabetes, realised her app wasn't working on Thursday morning, which left her in "panic".

She told LBC: "On Thursday my phone automatically did the update as I was about to scan myself, when it finished and I loaded the app it was just white. In panic I closed and reopened and even reset my phone.

"[I] rang my husband in hysterics (I have anxiety over these kind of things). I kept trying with no luck so found my finger pricker out so I could test and eat my lunch.

"After food, I rang my diabetes nurses to see if there was anything they could do on their end to help and that’s when I was told I wasn’t the first person to ring."

Sophie added that she only realised the app had been having issues when she checked Twitter, realising a number of other diabetics had been experiencing similar issues.

"I have no problem with manually checking my blood sugar but recently I have no sensation or awareness that I am low so most of my panic was worrying about this or going low in my sleep," she added.

The Freestyle Libre has been a big benefit to thousands of diabetics across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Samantha Clarke, also diabetic, told LBC how her "heart sank" after realising she could not test her blood sugars in the same way.

"Honestly my heart sank. I always have my morning routine to check my sugars to start my day," she told LBC.

"It’s even worse that I can’t check my sugars and have two young children to look after and I’m not feeling well either."

A spokesperson for Abbott, which creates the Freestyle Libre devices, told LBC: "Some customers in the UK are unable to successfully upgrade to the latest version of the FreeStyle LibreLink iOS app.

"We’ve temporarily removed the app from the iOS App Store while we work on a solution, and we expect it to be available for download again soon.

"Customers experiencing issues with the iOS app should uninstall and reinstall the app following these instructions. If they have any questions, they can call customer service at 0800 170 1177.

"People using the FreeStyle LibreLink iOS app without issue can continue to use it as normal. The Android version of the FreeStyle LibreLink app and the FreeStyle Libre 3 app continue to be available for download in the UK. No other countries are impacted."

Some diabetics have also reported being able to access the new app by deleting the current version and visiting the 'purchased applications' section on the Apple store.

Diabetics are also advised to keep their physical testing kits in the event of the software breaking.