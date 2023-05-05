Paralegal who passed CPS intelligence to criminal gang leaders after starting relationship with kingpin jailed for 9 years

5 May 2023, 22:48

Paralegal who passed CPS intelligence to criminal gang leaders after starting relationship with kingpin jailed for 9 years
Paralegal who passed CPS intelligence to criminal gang leaders after starting relationship with kingpin jailed for 9 years. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Tarian

By Danielle DeWolfe

A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) employee who was found guilty of passing highly sensitive intelligence material to organised crime gangs has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Rachel Simpson, 39, from Newport, admitted 29 counts of unauthorised access of a computer system and two counts of misconduct in a public office when she appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.

She was found to have made repeated searches on CPS and crown court computers that related to cases she had no involvement in, before passing that information onto the gangs.

Describing her actions as "inexplicable", the court heard how Simpson began her illegal searches after she entered into a relationship with a man "involved in serious organised crime."

Prosecutor Mr Temkin said: "The defendant abused her position to research and obtain sensitive information about prominent criminals and organised crime investigations in South Wales.
Prosecutor Mr Temkin said: "The defendant abused her position to research and obtain sensitive information about prominent criminals and organised crime investigations in South Wales. Picture: LBC / Tarian

Simpson is said to have accessed the files between 2016 and 2020.

Passing files onto the gang leaders via a third party, Simpson, a mother-of-one, was caught after officers from a regional organised crime unit known as Tarian hacked an encrypted chat between high-level drug dealers.

Upon finding a picture of a highly classified CPS document, Simpson was arrested in June 2020.

Read more: `Lucy Letby tells murder trial that baby boy's death at start of her shift was a 'huge unexpected shock'

Read more: ‘Shining star’ student dies in shower on Paris holiday just moments after saying she was fine

Police initially investigated a "very limited number of people" who would have had access to such classified documents before finding Simpson to be the leak.

Prosecutor Mr Temkin said: "The defendant abused her position to research and obtain sensitive information about prominent criminals and organised crime investigations in South Wales.

"She did so by unauthorised access to the Crown Prosecution Service computer system and the Crown Court digital system."

One of the incidents involved documents relating to convicted drug dealer Jerome Nunes (pictured)
One of the incidents involved documents relating to convicted drug dealer Jerome Nunes (pictured). Picture: LBC / Tarian

He continued: "Many of the cases accessed by the defendant were handled by the Crown Prosecution Service complex case unit, which deals with the most serious, sensitive or complex cases, the defendant has never worked in that unit and should have been inaccessible to her."

He went on to explain that the defendant's actions were uncovered after Tarian officers hacked an encrypted EncroChat messaging system - a messaging service regularly used by criminals due to its safe nature.

Although it's not known the specific number of searches undertaken, Simpson was found to have passed information on following searches on two specific cases.

Mr Temkin said: "As part of an EncroChat conversation the National Crime Agency discovered photographs of a sensitive and privileged police document.'That had been sent from one criminal to another, both of those criminals were involved in multi-kilo trafficking of Class A drugs."

"The defendant provided material to third parties rather than directly to the criminal fraternity."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chemical Plant Fire

Shell chemical plant in Texas catches fire

Trump Columnist Lawsuit Explainer

Donald Trump’s video statement in rape lawsuit made public

Saudi Arabia Sudan Evacuees

Sudan’s warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia

King Charles smiling alongside pictures including a royal flyover with red white and blue smoke and coronation flag

Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

Royals and world leaders descend on Buckingham Palace for grand reception on the eve of Charles' Coronation

Royals and world leaders descend on Buckingham Palace for grand gala on the eve of Charles' Coronation

China Lunar Eclipse

First lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon

Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Is Prince Harry going to King Charles III Coronation?

India Central Asia Forum

Group led by China and Russia criticises global institutions

London Underground passengers forced to smash tube windows to escape as carriage fills with smoke

London Underground passengers forced to smash tube windows to escape after carriages fill with smoke

Poland Russia

Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment

Russia Crackdown

Russia jails theatre director amid crackdown on dissent

Italy Ex Premier Attacked

Italian ex-leader Conte attacked by man protesting against lockdowns

WHO chief

WHO downgrades Covid-19 pandemic, saying it is no longer a global emergency

Rhea died on April 29 after suffering cardiac arrest.

‘Shining star’ student dies in shower on Paris holiday just moments after saying she was fine

Nurse Lucy Letby says the baby boy's death was a 'huge unexpected shock'.

Lucy Letby tells murder trial that baby boy's death at start of her shift was a 'huge unexpected shock'

Forensic officers

Serbian leader says gunman ‘targeted people at random’ in latest mass shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate surprised Royal fans waiting on The Mall

'A bit like a swan...paddling on the inside': Kate reveals pre-Coronation nerves as final preparations take place
Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency

'I declare Covid-19 over': World Health Organisation boss says coronavirus is no longer a global emergency
Royal fans have begun camping outside The Mall ahead of the coronation.

A different kind of reign: Heavy thundery showers forecast to disrupt King Charles's Coronation
Freed kidnapping victims

Women kidnapped in Nigeria as schoolgirls return to Chibok with babies

Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (right), his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, have been jailed

Nigerian politician jailed for nine years for trafficking man to UK in organ harvesting plot
King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on The Mall today

'Party at the Palace': Charles, William and Kate greet cheering Royal fans with surprise pre-Coronation walkabout
Cheng Lei

China biggest global jailer of journalists, press group says

King Charles, Kate and William greeted well-wishers on The Mall today

King Charles’ Coronation LIVE: Cheering crowds greet King Charles after Royals final rehearsal
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey for final preparations

A Royal rehearsal: Charles, Camilla and William head into Westminster Abbey for final pre-Coronation preparations
A car crushed under a house

Fears over casualties and damage after Japanese quake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

On closer inspection it is clear the date is correct on the medal

Royal fans think they’ve spotted a crucial typo on the Coronation medal - but it's just a 'trick of the light'
Some 400,000 people are set to get emergency service medals

Coronation medal to be awarded to emergency services staff, members of the armed forces and Coronation workers
Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election
'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit