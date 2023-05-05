‘Shining star’ student dies in shower on Paris holiday just moments after saying she was fine

5 May 2023, 17:16 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 17:28

Rhea died on April 29 after suffering cardiac arrest.
Rhea died on April 29 after suffering cardiac arrest. Picture: GoFundMe

By Jenny Medlicott

Rhea Hourigan died suddenly in the shower of cardiac arrest just hours after sightseeing in Paris with her aunt.

Ms Hourigan, 19, was visiting her aunt in Paris when she suddenly collapsed in the shower from a cardiac arrest after a day of sightseeing.

The 19-year-old was a student at Durham university, soon to finish her first year, studying Business, Management and Marketing.

She was getting ready for bed when the teenager, who worked at a branch of Nando’s in Shirley, West Midlands, collapsed in the shower.

Speaking to the Mirror, a friend of Rhea’s mother Polly Townhill said: “She'd got in the shower and she was getting ready to go to bed.

"She'd been there for quite a long time, so her Auntie knocked to say 'Is everything all right you coming out?”

She answered “yeah, yeah, I'm on my way out” before her aunt heard a bang just moments later.

Paramedics rushed to the scene on April 29 but were unable to save her.

Her time of death was recorded at 12:45am.

Read more: Mass shooter kills mother and grandmother in Georgia before gunning down his boss at McDonald's

Rhea's sudden death has left her best friend devastated.
Rhea's sudden death has left her best friend devastated. Picture: GoFundMe
Rhea and her mum Joanne Hourigan.
Rhea and her mum Joanne Hourigan. Picture: GoFundMe

Read more: British girl, 6, fighting for life after mother dies in 'head-on crash in Ibiza' that saw car flip over

“She had full travel insurance but it hasn't covered what they need,” Polly added. “There's so much red tape over there and they have to treat her death as mitigating circumstances.

"It would still be a tragedy without this, but her parents cannot see their child until the autopsy is done. They are desperate to bring her home.”

The cause of the cardiac arrest remains unknown, as Rhea did not suffer any known medical conditions and there is no record of heart failure in the family.

Her family have not been able to see their daughter since her death due to complications with travel insurance, but it is hoped she will be able to return to the UK after the autopsy has taken place next week.

Rhea was visiting her aunt in Paris before she returned to university.
Rhea was visiting her aunt in Paris before she returned to university. Picture: GoFundMe

Writing on Facebook, her mother Jo said of Rhea: “She had so many plans, dreams and aspirations she was our bright shining star.

"She hadn’t even finished her first year of uni which she absolutely loved up in Durham and had made so many good friends.

"Our only comfort is that she was so happy and had had such a brilliant day seeing the sights of Paris, she wouldn’t have known what had happened and didn’t suffer."

The death has also left Rhea’s best friend devastated.

Friend Dawn Buchanan has set up a GoFundMe for the family to help relieve any financial pressures they may face following her death.

The page reads: “Their friends and family wanted to reach out and help as much as they can to ease the financial burden a little with any costs they will be incurring during this devastating time and the coming weeks and months.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

WHO chief

WHO downgrades Covid-19 pandemic, saying it is no longer a global emergency

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

First lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon

Nurse Lucy Letby says the baby boy's death was a 'huge unexpected shock'.

Lucy Letby tells murder trial that baby boy's death at start of her shift was a 'huge unexpected shock'

Forensic officers

Serbian leader says gunman ‘targeted people at random’ in latest mass shooting

Kate surprised Royal fans waiting on The Mall

'A bit like a swan...paddling on the inside': Kate reveals pre-Coronation nerves as final preparations take place

Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency

'I declare Covid-19 over': World Health Organisation boss says coronavirus is no longer a global emergency

Royal fans have begun camping outside The Mall ahead of the coronation.

A different kind of reign: Heavy thundery showers forecast to disrupt King Charles's Coronation

Freed kidnapping victims

Women kidnapped in Nigeria as schoolgirls return to Chibok with babies

Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (right), his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, have been jailed

Nigerian politician jailed for nine years for trafficking man to UK in organ harvesting plot

King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on The Mall today

'Party at the Palace': Charles, William and Kate greet cheering Royal fans with surprise pre-Coronation walkabout

Cheng Lei

China biggest global jailer of journalists, press group says

Live
King Charles, Kate and William greeted well-wishers on The Mall today

King Charles’ Coronation LIVE: Cheering crowds greet King Charles after Royals final rehearsal

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey for final preparations

A Royal rehearsal: Charles, Camilla and William head into Westminster Abbey for final pre-Coronation preparations

A car crushed under a house

Fears over casualties and damage after Japanese quake

Car crushed by a house

Deadly 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes central Japan

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

A TikTok of an empty Bud Light concession has gone viral

Boston Red Sox fans boycott Bud Light at Fenway Park over Dylan Mulvaney backlash

On closer inspection it is clear the date is correct on the medal

Royal fans think they’ve spotted a crucial typo on the Coronation medal - but it's just a 'trick of the light'
Reece Radford [inset], 26, was kicked and stabbed to death

Drunk thugs who murdered Good Samaritan after he tried to stop them attacking teenage girl jailed for life
‘Mind the gap’: Charles and Camilla have recorded a special Coronation message for commuters

King Charles tells Tube and rail passengers to ‘mind the gap’

Napoli fans celebrate

Napoli fans celebrated in orderly manner, police chief says

Tory party chairman has said the local election results are 'disappointing'

'You're surely not blaming Putin for losing Medway': Tory chairman blames Ukraine war for 'difficult' election results
Andrew Marr said people were still 'very angry' at the Tories

Andrew Marr analysis: People haven’t forgotten Liz Truss - they are still very angry

Roger Pilling, 75, and Craig Best, 46 have been jailed

Metal detectorists jailed for over five years for trying to sell £766,000 of buried treasure to undercover police
The Tories have lost control of seven councils

Tories 'terrible night' as party loses control of more than 10 councils and Labour predicts General Election triumph
Serbia Shootings

Suspect arrested after Serbia’s second mass shooting in two days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Some 400,000 people are set to get emergency service medals

Coronation medal to be awarded to emergency services staff, members of the armed forces and Coronation workers
Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'
Prince William spoke to royal fans during a pub trip

We're praying for good weather: William reveals Coronation wish on visit to the pub with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit