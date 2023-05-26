Breaking News

Parents who murdered baby son on Christimas Day after winning him back from social services jailed for life

26 May 2023, 14:57 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 15:52

Finley suffered more than 100 injuries at the hands of his parents
Finley suffered more than 100 injuries at the hands of his parents. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The parents of 10-month-old Finley Boden have been jailed for life for his murder on Christmas Day in 2020.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Remorseless "monsters" Stephen Boden was given a minimum of 29 years while Shannon Marsden has been given a minimum of 27 years at Derby Crown Court.

Their child suffered 130 injuries including 57 bone breaks and two burns at home in Old Whittington, Derbyshire.

Finley had been taken away from them by social services after fears grew about his safety.

But he was put back in the care of the pair 39 days before his death.

Prosecutors told the court that Finley suffered "vicious and repeated assaults" over three weeks in a "savage and prolonged" murder, then plotted to tell social services he had Covid to cancel a visit.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Finley had become "really, really ill" Justice Amanda Tipples said, with his chest "tattling and wheezing" as pneumonia set in his lungs.

His injuries inflicted during the abuse were so bad he was left unable to eat, while his made him live in "unsafe and unhygienic" conditions.

Finley was killed on Christmas Day aged ten months
Finley was killed on Christmas Day aged ten months. Picture: Handout

She told the pair they knew Finley was dying but they deliberately delayed getting help which could have saved his life and lied to doctors about the cause of his injuries which would have required "considerable force".

The judge said the injuries would have been inflicted on "at least two separate occasions, by way of sustained, brutal assaults".

"By the evening of December 23 he was plainly dying. There was nothing subtle about this at all. It was plainly obvious to both of you," she added.

Read more: 'Honey monster' who murdered woman, 33, and mutilated her body in Nineties jailed after boasting he got away with it

The judge said Boden and Marsden, who had smoked cannabis from the age of nine and 10 respectively, regularly argued, with Boden having a short temper and hitting Marsden.

"You both knew that as soon as anyone knew Finley was injured, he would be taken away from you and your family life," she said, jailing the pair.

"Having brutally assaulted Finley on at least two occasions, you continued to abuse him.

Boden has been jailed for life
Boden has been jailed for life. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

"You subjected your own baby son to unimaginable cruelty."

Relatives had described Finley as a "happy, chuckling baby" who was "callously abused", and said his murder will "always haunt us".

In a victim impact statement from one of their family members, the defendants were told their relations thought they had "changed" but they were proved wrong.

"Neither of you have shown any remorse. We as a family have grieved, but you haven't needed to, as you are both responsible for his death," the statement said.

Read more: Madeleine McCann detectives hunting a camera which could contain images of her and two other victims

"We will never forget, or forgive, you both, and we will never forget Finley.

"While we will never forget Finley, I promise, we will forget you both.

"I can only describe you both as monsters for what you have done."

Prosecutors told the court that Boden, who was 28 at the time of the killing, had 22 previous convictions for 33 offences.

Marsden has been jailed for life over her baby's abuse
Marsden has been jailed for life over her baby's abuse. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

Marsden, then aged 20, had a clean record.

Boden's defence lawyer said there was "not a sadistic motivation" for murdering Finley, and the parents had a "strong emotional affection" for him.

Simon Kealey KC told the court they had not intended to get the baby back to kill him, but rather to "reunite" the family.

Marsden's lawyer Andrew Vout KC read texts to the court showing her concern for Finley's welfare and search history for emergency housing in Chesterfield.

He said her feelings for Boden "overrode" everything else and she was "ill-equipped" to be a mother and have an abusive partner.

"She was young, immature and had mental health difficulties of her own, and she was utterly incapable and unwilling, I accept, to recognise the help and assistance that was being offered by social services," he said, calling Marsden a victim of Boden.

The pair were convicted in April after a four-month long trial.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Somalia

Russia offers support to Somalian army in fight against terror groups

Some 140 flights have been cancelled by the airline.

'What the hell is going on?': British Airways IT problems cancel flights as bank holiday travel chaos begins

Biden Correspondents Dinner

US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals against extension of detention in Russia

Leonardo DiCaprio

Damien Hirst painting of Leonardo DiCaprio sells for more than £1m at auction

The Pope

Pope appoints successor to archbishop of Buenos Aires

Celine Dion has been forced to cancel her tour because of deteriorating health

Celine Dion cancels world tour as incurable 'human statue' condition worsens

David Smith has finally been jailed for Ms Crump's murder

'Honey monster' who murdered woman, 33, and mutilated her body in Nineties jailed after boasting he got away with it

Olaf Scholz

Security breach probe after man hugs German Chancellor

Russia Ukraine

Ukraine harasses Russian border regions as Moscow strikes Dnipro clinic

Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney bet on his own team to lose 13 times as Brentford striker diagnosed with gambling addiction

Britney Spears UK tour launch

Britney Spears says time heals all wounds after mother’s visit

A man opened an emergency door on a plane mid-flight

'I thought I was going to die': Terrified plane passengers grip seats after man yanks open emergency door mid-flight

Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

South Korea Plane Incident

12 injured after South Korea plane passenger opens door during flight

New footage has emerged of 'Mizzy' being arrested - just days after he was fined and slapped with a social media ban

TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again as more videos emerge online - days after he was fined and hit with ban

The ban will come in later this year

'This is a violent act': Cyclist Emily Bridges threatens to leave UK after trans women banned from female events

Latest News

See more Latest News

The protest took place on Old Kent Road, central London

'I don't believe that's the case': Just Stop Oil activists refuse to make way for man 'urgently heading to hospital'
Ken Paxton

20 impeachment counts issued against Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

Madeleine McCann detectives reportedly have been hunting for a camera with pictures of victims

Madeleine McCann detectives hunting a camera which could contain images of her and two other victims
The farmer was 'ripped apart' by 40 crocodiles after one of them pulled him into their enclosure

Farmer, 72, 'pounced' on by forty crocodiles after falling into their enclosure in Cambodia
Taliban

Taliban restrictions on Afghan women branded ‘crime against humanity’

Joe Biden

Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism

Dame Esther Rantzen and The Queen during a visit to Charlestown School in St Austell last year

TV legend Dame Esther Rantzen reveals lung cancer has reached Stage 4

Rolf Harris (l) and with wife Alwen and daughter Bindi arriving at court for his trial (r)

Rolf Harris' final words revealed as dementia-suffering widow still unaware he has died

A passenger is taken away

South Korean plane lands safely after passenger opens door mid-flight

Cheetahs

Three cheetah cubs die in India amid sweltering heatwave

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'
Mike Tindall shared his thoughts about the Coronation.

Mike Tindall reveals King’s Coronation was ‘frustrating’ as former rugby star says he ‘couldn’t see’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit