Parents of British lawyer killed in Laos 'mass methanol poisoning' pay tribute to 'kind and loving daughter'

By Danielle de Wolfe

The parents of a lawyer British lawyer killed in Laos in what's thought to be a 'mass methanol poisoning' have paid tribute to their "loving daughter".

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, became the fifth holidaymaker to die after falling ill after consuming shots in the popular backpacking town of Vang Vieng.

Six people are now confirmed dead as a result of drinking 'methanol-laced vodka' from a bar in what's become a holiday hotspot for travellers.

In a statement issued by Ms White's parents, the family said: "We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, kind and loving daughter Simone."Simone was one of a kind and had the most wonderful energy and spark for life.

"She was a soul who gave so much to so many and was loved by her family, friends and colleagues.

"Simone has been taken from us too soon, she will be sorely missed by her brother, grandmother and entire family.

"Our hearts go out to all other families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy."

Among others paying tribute was the London law firm Ms White worked for, describing a "talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her".

Read more: Devastated colleagues pay tribute to British lawyer as Laos ‘methanol mass poisoning’ death toll rises to six

Many of the victims were staying at the Nana Backpacker Hostel - with staff being told that guests had fallen ill after they failed to check out on November 13.

The manager and owner of a hostel has now been arrested in connection with the deaths.

The law firm which Ms White worked for, Squire Patton Boggs, described her as a "dear friend and colleague" in a tribute.

In the statement posted to Instagram, the firm said: "It is with deep sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Simone White.

"Simone was a talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her and someone who epitomised our firm values.

"Our thoughts go out to all of Simone's family, friends, and those colleagues and clients who had the privilege to work with and know Simone.

"She will be sincerely missed."

It comes as a backpacker who stayed at the hostel at the centre of the "mass methanol poisoning" has claimed the venue would give out free shots in exchange for good reviews.

Six people are now confirmed to have died after drinking poisoned alcohol - including a 28-year-old British woman.

Now, Sarisha, 25, from London, who spent three days at Nana Backpacker Hostel in Vang Vieng earlier this year while travelling said it was a "tragedy just waiting to happen".