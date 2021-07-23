Parents of missing Brit Sarm Heslop plead for answers from boyfriend

Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop was reported missing on 8 March. Picture: United States Virgin Islands Police Department

By Emma Soteriou

The parents of missing Sarm Heslop have pleaded for answers saying "we want, need and deserve" to know what happened.

The 41-year-old from Southampton went missing off the coast of St John in the US Virgin Islands in the early hours of March 8.

She had been staying on the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend Ryan Bane.

The former flight attendant was known to have gone for dinner in St John with Mr Bane on 7 March, before he reported her missing to police at 2.30am the following day.

A campaign has since been set up by friends of Ms Heslop to help find her, with them releasing a video to raise awareness of her disappearance.

Read more: At least 153 dead and 1,000 missing in devastating floods that hit Germany and Belgium

Read more: London woman, 36, charged with murder of missing Mee Kuen Chong

Ms Heslop’s parents Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, have had no answers about their daughter’s disappearance for over four months.

They have not given up hope of finding their daughter, but they have reached breaking point, The Times reported.

"We want, need and deserve answers as to what happened to our daughter, sister and friend," Mr Heslop said.

"We ask Bane to come forward to help us find those answers.

"They say time heals - but not when your daughter is missing. How can you move on when you have no answers?"

Sarm’s mother Brenda Street said: “When your daughter goes missing it is the most traumatising, confusing and upsetting time imaginable.

Her parents have called for a full forensic examination of the boat.

Hampshire Police previously announced that they would be supporting the Virgin Islands Police Department in their investigation into Ms Heslop's disappearance.

In a statement VIPD said: "We would like to interview Ryan Bane.

"We cannot confirm Mr Bane's location, however, we urge him to make contact with us to aid us with this investigation."

Mr Bane's lawyer said: "If Mr Bane's presence is legally required in the territory, he will return upon such a demand.

"He met with the US Coast Guard, answered all questions posed to him, and gave them unfettered access to the vessel as well as to Sarm's personal belongings including her phone and iPad.

"Mr Bane had nothing to do with Sarm's disappearance and remains heartbroken that she is missing."