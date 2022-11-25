Parents slammed for letting toddler 'run wild' during an eight-hour flight

A child went 'wild' during an 8 hour flight. Picture: Reddit

By Emma Soteriou

The parents of a toddler have been criticised for letting her "run wild" during an eight-hour flight.

A traveller on board the flight caught the commotion on camera, showing the young girl causing chaos.

She could be seen bouncing on a tray table as horrified passengers watched on.

The passenger in front appeared to ignore the toddler, despite his chair shaking vigorously with the movement.

The clip - first shared to Reddit - was captioned: "Letting children run wild during an 8 hour flight."

Many users on the platform were quick to condemn the child's parents for not intervening.

One Reddit user said: "I would feel like a failed parent if my kids were doing this and I was just straight up allowing it."

Another added: "If that plane hit turbulence at any point that child's life would be in grave danger. This is neglect."

A third person said: "I would NEVER allow one of my kids to disrupt someone this way. Talking a little loud is one thing.

"Having your toddler jumping on plane seats while holding onto another person's (strangers) chair is completely WRONG.

"I hope that man was reimbursed in some way. The parents probably saw nothing wrong with this. UNACCEPTABLE!!!"

The toddler was filmed bouncing on the tray. Picture: Reddit

Others commended the passenger in front for not reacting to the child.

"That guy is really patient," one person commented.

"Some parents really need to control their children."

A second Reddit user added: "That man in the seat in front of the child is either the parent or a saint."

The parents did not intervene as the child caused a commotion. Picture: Reddit

It comes after a former flight attendant revealed on TikTok earlier this week that cabin crew found passengers who complained about babies crying during flights more annoying than the actual babies themselves.

Kat Kamalani, who worked on planes for six years, explained there's nothing worse than that type of complaint because it makes both the parents and the staff uncomfortable.