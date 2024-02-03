Victim fighting for their life after knife horror at Paris train station

A French soldier of the Sentinelle security operation stands guard in a hall after a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Three people have been injured in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon train station, with one victim fighting for their life.

Months ahead of the mammoth security effort France will need to impose for the Olympics, officers rapidly swept on the attacker at about 8am.

Early reports suggested he was a 32-year-old man from Mali who had Italian identity documents.

A police spokesman said: "One person was seriously hurt, and two lightly wounded.

"Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and the man was arrested.

"He was found to have an Italian driving licence on him, and did not offer any motive for his actions. There were no slogans shouted."

An emergency services spokesperson said the worst-injured victim was in a life-threatening condition and in intensive care.

Gare de Lyon, France's busiest station, handles up to 150m passengers a year. It was busy on Saturday morning.

It comes as France steps up security ahead of the start of the Olympics in July.

Some 10,500 competitors are expected to visit the first games in Paris for a century.

Last month, a man killed a German tourist with a knife and injured two others near the Eiffel Tower.