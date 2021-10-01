Parts of UK facing flooding, travel disruption and power outages over weekend

1 October 2021, 23:10

Parts of the UK face flooding and short term power outages this weekend
Parts of the UK face flooding and short term power outages this weekend.

By Will Taylor

Flooding, travel disruption and power outages could result from heavy rain and strong winds this weekend.

Parts of England and Scotland have been issued yellow weather warnings by the Met Office, which said there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry services.

The warnings cover the south and east of England and the north east of Scotland.

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for some coastal places on Saturday, with East Anglia, Essex, Kent and the south coast – from the Isle of Wight to Lyme Regis – possibly set to be affected between 1pm – 10pm.

Gusts could reach 52mph on the Isle of Wight and 56mph in Ramsgate.

The Met Office, which warned of transport being affected, said delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges were possible. Power outages and high waves and spray in coastal areas may also be seen.

Orkney and Shetland could experience heavy downpours from 4pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, while north Aberdeenshire and the area from there to Orkney and Shetland is forecast for strong wins between midnight on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

Gusts could reach 60mph on the Shetland Islands.

Flooding to businesses and homes is "likely", the Met Office said, along with transport delays and potential short-term power loss.

