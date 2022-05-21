Partygate photos set to be included in Sue Gray report, as PM urged to explain meeting her

Sue Gray's Partygate report is expected to be released next week. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson is being called on to "urgently explain" why he met a top civil servant to discuss her report into parties in and around Downing Street.

It is understood senior civil servant Sue Gray and Boris Johnson had a private meeting to discuss the handling of her report into lockdown parties.

Number 10 insists Mr Johnson has been clear throughout the Partygate scandal that the investigation should be completely independent.

It is understood that Ms Gray, who requested the meeting with the PM, will include pictures in her final report.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "The prime minister must urgently explain why he held a secret meeting despite claiming her investigation was completely independent.

"Public confidence in the process is already depleted, and people deserve to know the truth."

It emerged last night that incriminating WhatsApp messages and emails exchanged between members of Downing Street staff are set to be published as part of Sue Gray's Partygate report.

The communications will be published to demonstrate that individuals were made aware of the fact they were breaking the law by holding gatherings in lockdown, according to The Times.

Ms Gray is in the process of contacting key players in the scandal with a view to naming and shaming them in the report.

Among the 15 expected to be directly named is Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Mirror said as a "courtesy" he had been given until Sunday night to raise any objections.

It comes after it was revealed Ms Gray and Mr Johnson had met in private to discuss her report some weeks ago.

It is understood the meeting took place before the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police's investigation into the parties, but after she published her "update" on her own investigation at the end of January.

Despite the meeting, No 10 has insisted Mr Johnson wants the report to be "completely independent".

The spokesperson also said Ms Gray had not shown the Prime Minister the content of her investigation.

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: "Any whiff of a stitch up would make an absolute mockery of the report.

"This meeting must be explained.

"Most of the country already feels betrayed by Boris Johnson.

"He has undermined public trust and the public deserve a process that is completely transparent and beyond question."

The Metropolitan Police concluded its investigation into lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street on Thursday.

A total of 126 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued as part of Operation Hillman.

The Prime Minister received one at an earlier stage of the investigation.