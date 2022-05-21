I want to send weapons to Moldova to guard against Putin, says Truss

21 May 2022, 00:09

Liz Truss has announced her intentions to arm Moldova to defend against Putin
Liz Truss has announced her intentions to arm Moldova to defend against Putin. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

The Foreign Secretary has revealed she wants to send weapons to Ukraine's neighbour Moldova to guard it against potential Russian aggression.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liz Truss said the UK is discussing the prospect with its allies, given Vladimir Putin has been "clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia", and added she wanted it to be "equipped to Nato standard".

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Foreign Secretary said the aim is to ensure Ukraine is "permanently able to defend itself", and this also applies to other "vulnerable states" such as Moldova, which is not a Nato member.

"What we're working on at the moment is a joint commission with Ukraine and Poland on upgrading Ukrainian defences to Nato standard," she said.

Read more: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19

Read more: Man guilty of random 'Terminator' tube attack after hacking commuter with machete

"So we will scope out what that looks like, what the Ukrainians need. The question then is how do you maintain that over time?

"How do we ensure that there is deterrence by denial, that Ukraine is permanently able to defend itself and how do we guarantee that happens? That's what we are working on at the moment.

"And that also applies to other vulnerable states such as Moldova. Because again, the threat is broader from Russia, we also need to make sure that they are equipped to Nato standards."

Ms Truss said she wanted both Ukraine and Moldova&squot;s defences to be "Nato standard"
Ms Truss said she wanted both Ukraine and Moldova's defences to be "Nato standard". Picture: Getty

Pressed on whether she wants to see Western weaponry and intelligence provided to Moldova, Ms Truss said: "I would want to see Moldova equipped to Nato standard. This is a discussion we're having with our allies."

Asked if this is because Russia poses a security threat to Moldova, she said: "Absolutely. I mean, Putin has been clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia.

"And just because his attempts to take Kyiv weren't successful doesn't mean he's abandoned those ambitions."

Read more: Sue Gray and Boris Johnson 'met in private to discuss Partygate report'

Read more: Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after banning Russian and Belarusian players

The Telegraph cited an aide as saying "Nato standard" would involve members of the alliance supplying modern equipment to replace gear from the Soviet era, and providing training in how to use it.

It comes as the Prime Minister spoke to Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the global response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Boris Johnson emphasised that Finland and Sweden would be valuable additions to the Nato alliance, No 10 said, after Mr Erdogan said he opposed their accession - accusing the pair of not taking a "clear stance" against groups his country perceives to be terrorists.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson encouraged Turkey's president to work with Swedish, Finnish and Nato counterparts to address any concerns ahead of the alliance's summit in Madrid in June.

The leaders shared their "deep concern" at ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and its "far-reaching consequences for the security and stability of the Euro-Atlantic region and wider world", No 10 said.

The spokesperson added: "The Prime Minister welcomed Turkey's leading role in addressing the crisis, and they agreed to work together to unlock vital supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks and alleviate rising global food prices.

"The Prime Minister and President Erdogan looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sue Gray's report will include messages and emails between Downing Street staff

Downing St staff's WhatsApp messages and emails 'to be included in Sue Gray report'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel trial has continued for another day

Johnny Depp's allegations stopped Amber Heard from getting really famous, says agent

Sue Gray and Boris Johnson had a private meeting to discuss her report into Partygate

Sue Gray and Boris Johnson 'met in private to discuss Partygate report'

Bristol University has been ordered to pay damages

Bristol University found guilty of failings over death of student Natasha Abrahart

Wimbledon has been stripped of its ATP ranking points

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after banning Russian and Belarusian players

The UK will be wet and windy next week, but forecasters are cautiously optimistic about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Don't cancel street parties! Storms in UK next week but Jubilee weekend set to be sunny

sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19

uniform

Scottish pupils could be told to wear gender-neutral uniforms to 'promote equality'

A wealth of new evidence has been released

Full Wagatha files: Vardy claims she was made a 'scapegoat' during Euro 2016

A fire has broken out near Geneva Airport

Huge fire and 'explosions' at asylum seeker centre near Geneva Airport

sleepio

Doctors to 'treat insomnia patients with mobile app' instead of sleeping pills

jamie oliver

PM's Eton Mess! Jamie Oliver leads Downing Street protests over governments obesity u-turn

James Porritt (top) was "minding his own business" before Ricky Morgan (bottom) launched at him with a machete

Man guilty of random 'Terminator' tube attack after hacking commuter with machete

Sue Gray is set to name and shame aides who broke Covid rules in her report.

PM insists he won't stop Sue Gray from naming and shaming No10 aides who broke Covid rules

stanley

Stanley Johnson 'absolutely delighted' as his French citizenship is approved

Des O'Connor's daughter has won the right to sue the Met Police.

Des O’Connor’s daughter to sue Met after officer called her ‘amazingly hot’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aimee Osbourne Studio Fire

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes deadly Hollywood fire

Germany Weather

Dozens injured after tornado smashes into German city

France Cannes 2022 Three Thousand Years of Longing Red Carpet

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

Russia Ukraine Mariupol

Russian forces ‘take full control of Mariupol steel plant’

Kharkiv scenes

Ukraine says it repels attack in east as Russian troops struggle to gain ground
The gold Mycenaean-era ring

Ancient gold ring back in Greece after string of adventures

Kashmir collapse

Body found as search continues for workers trapped by tunnel collapse in Kashmir
Lightning flashes across the sky in Stuttgart

Two paragliders killed in Germany amid warning over storms

Eleven new cases of monekypox have been confirmed in the UK

Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks
Rish Sunak joined Roman Abramovich on the Rich List

Rishi Sunak enters Rich List as Roman Abramovich's wealth cut in half

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police