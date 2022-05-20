Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after banning Russian and Belarusian players

20 May 2022, 20:46 | Updated: 20 May 2022, 20:51

Wimbledon has been stripped of its ATP ranking points
Wimbledon has been stripped of its ATP ranking points. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Wimbledon has been stripped of its ATP ranking points following the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this summer's Championships.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ATP (the men's tennis tour) and WTA (the women's tennis tour) had both criticised the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from SW19 this year following the invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon chairman Ian Hewitt said the UK Government had left them with "no viable alternative", but the ATP have since decided to remove ranking points from the tournament.

"The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour," read an ATP statement.

"The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system.

"It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement. Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022.

"Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if unaddressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour.

"Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable on a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries."

Read more: 'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban

Read more: Djokovic slams Wimbledon Russia ban as 'crazy' as Navratilova 'devastated' by decision

The ATP said it does not "underestimate the difficult decisions" Wimbledon and the Lawn Tennis Association had faced in responding to guidance but questioned claims there was no other decision to be made.

The statement added: "We note that this was informal guidance, not a mandate, which offered an alternative option that would have left the decision in the hands of individual players competing as neutral athletes through a signed declaration.

"Our internal discussions with affected players in fact led us to conclude this would have been a more agreeable option for the Tour.

"We remain hopeful of further discussions with Wimbledon leading to an acceptable outcome for all concerned.

"More broadly, we believe this matter again highlights the need for a united governance structure across professional tennis so that decisions of this nature can be made in a joint manner."

Ranking points will remain at ATP Tour events at Queen's (ATP 500), Eastbourne (ATP 250) and ATP Challenger events in the UK this summer.

"We have taken this decision on the basis that alternative playing opportunities are open to Russian and Belarusian players in those weeks, unlike during Wimbledon, which minimises any impact on the integrity of the rankings," the ATP added.

"Sanctions related to LTA's violation of ATP rules will be assessed separately."

The WTA soon followed suit by announcing that it too was removing ranking points from Wimbledon.

Wimbledon chairman Ian Hewitt said the UK Government had left them with "no viable alternative"
Wimbledon chairman Ian Hewitt said the UK Government had left them with "no viable alternative". Picture: Alamy

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries urged the ATP to consider its decision to remove ranking points from Wimbledon.

She said: "The international sporting community rightly moved quickly and came together to condemn Putin's illegal and barbaric actions in Ukraine.

"Given the importance of sport and cultural bodies in making the Russian Government an international pariah, we stand squarely behind the decision that Wimbledon and the LTA have taken to stand up for what is right.

"We deeply regret today's decision and urge the ATP to consider its stance on ranking points at the Championships.

"It does not send the right message to either Putin or the people of Ukraine."

Wimbledon centre court
Wimbledon centre court. Picture: Alamy

The International Tennis Federation has also confirmed it will not grant ranking points to Wimbledon for Juniors and Wheelchair events.

"The ITF has determined that Wimbledon's entry criteria banning Russians and Belarusians compromises the integrity of its international competition, in particular its ranking system, as there is a lack of alternative equivalent opportunities for players to compete for ranking points and prize money," it said in a statement.

Read more: Wimbledon bans top Russian and Belarusian stars from competing over Ukraine invasion

Wimbledon organisers said they had "deep disappointment" at the removal of ranking points, but added they stood by their decision.

"We appreciate that opinions differ in relation to our decision to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to the championships this year, and we deeply regret the impact of this decision on the individuals affected," they said.

"However, given the position taken by the UK Government to limit Russia's global influence, which removed automatic entry by ranking, and the widespread response of Government, industry, sport and creative institutions, we remain of the view that we have made the only viable decision for Wimbledon as a globally renowned sporting event and British institution, and we stand by the decision we have made.

"We therefore wish to state our deep disappointment at the decisions taken by the ATP, WTA and ITF in removing ranking points for the championships.

"We believe these decisions to be disproportionate in the context of the exceptional and extreme circumstances of this situation and the position we found ourselves in, and damaging to all players who compete on tour."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK will be wet and windy next week, but forecasters are cautiously optimistic about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Don't cancel street parties! Storms in UK next week but Jubilee weekend set to be sunny

Breaking
sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19

uniform

Scottish pupils could be told to wear gender-neutral uniforms to 'promote equality'

A wealth of new evidence has been released

Full Wagatha files: Vardy claims she was made a 'scapegoat' during Euro 2016

A fire has broken out near Geneva Airport

Huge fire and 'explosions' at asylum seeker centre near Geneva Airport

sleepio

Doctors to 'treat insomnia patients with mobile app' instead of sleeping pills

jamie oliver

PM's Eton Mess! Jamie Oliver leads Downing Street protests over governments obesity u-turn

James Porritt (top) was "minding his own business" before Ricky Morgan (bottom) launched at him with a machete

Man guilty of random 'Terminator' tube attack after hacking commuter with machete

Sue Gray is set to name and shame aides who broke Covid rules in her report.

PM insists he won't stop Sue Gray from naming and shaming No10 aides who broke Covid rules

stanley

Stanley Johnson 'absolutely delighted' as his French citizenship is approved

Des O'Connor's daughter has won the right to sue the Met Police.

Des O’Connor’s daughter to sue Met after officer called her ‘amazingly hot’

Eleven new cases of monekypox have been confirmed in the UK

Monkeypox cases more than double in the UK as WHO prepares to hold emergency talks

Rish Sunak joined Roman Abramovich on the Rich List

Rishi Sunak enters Rich List as Roman Abramovich's wealth cut in half

Seven people are being treated for breathing problems after a "hazardous substances incident"

Seven Sainsbury’s shoppers treated after 'collapsing with mystery breathing difficulties'

More than 200 people wearing purple gathered to say their final goodbye to Katie Kenyon

Town's tears as mourners honour 'murdered' mum-of-two Katie Kenyon by wearing purple

Temperatures in some parts of Spain could hit 42C

Holidaymakers warned as Spain braced for 42C heatwave of ‘extraordinary intensity’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine Mariupol

Russian forces ‘take full control of Mariupol steel plant’

Germany Weather

Dozens injured after tornado smashes into German city

Aimee Osbourne-Studio Fire

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes deadly Hollywood fire

France Cannes 2022 Three Thousand Years of Longing Red Carpet

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

Kharkiv scenes

Ukraine says it repels attack in east as Russian troops struggle to gain ground
The gold Mycenaean-era ring

Ancient gold ring back in Greece after string of adventures

Kashmir collapse

Body found as search continues for workers trapped by tunnel collapse in Kashmir
Lightning flashes across the sky in Stuttgart

Two paragliders killed in Germany amid warning over storms

Stephanie Kirchner steers her carriage on the main road through her home town in Germany

German woman swaps SUV for real horse power to save money on work commute
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit a Samsung plant

Joe Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and technology on agenda

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police