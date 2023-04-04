Passenger dies on Jet2 flight to Manchester after woman led to toilet 'in distress'

4 April 2023, 05:37

The Jet2 LS756 flight was travelling from Tenerife to Manchester on Sunday evening (stock image)
The Jet2 LS756 flight was travelling from Tenerife to Manchester on Sunday evening (stock image). Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Manchester was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger died on board.

The Jet2 flight LS756 was due to land in Manchester on Sunday evening when the emergency alert was issued three hours into the flight.

A woman is believed to have fallen ill on the plane, forcing an emergency landing at Cornwall Airport in Newquay.

The scene onboard was emotional, according to one passenger on the flight, who said a woman required urgent medical attention during the flight.

"A few hours into the flight a man was helping a woman he was with to the bathroom. She looked to be in quite a state and was in distress", a passenger told Manchester Evening News.

The Jet2 (stock) flight was forced to land in Newquay
The Jet2 (stock) flight was forced to land in Newquay. Picture: Getty

"Cabin crew had a chat with them and at one point they had to lay her down in front of the doors where the seats with extra leg room are."

They continued: "She was being asked how much pain she was in so that they could relay it back to the captain. She seemed to take a sudden turn. The cabin crew put out an announcement for any medical staff on board.

"Then the plane took a very dramatic veer to the right and it was clear something had changed and we needed to land straight away."

Read More: British woman, 28, dies during gastric band surgery in Turkey as heartbroken boyfriend pays tribute to his 'angel'

Read More: Former Chancellor Nigel Lawson dies aged 91 as PM leads tributes hailing him an 'inspiration'

Cabin crew staff performed CPR on the passenger for around an hour until they landed in Newquay, according to the witness.

"The air ambulance and a second ambulance was waiting when we landed, and they quickly got the steps and transported her out of the side of the plane on a scoop stretcher."

The plane later completed its journey to Manchester at around 10pm.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: "Flight LS756 from Tenerife to Manchester diverted to Cornwall Airport Newquay Sunday evening, due to a customer requiring medical attention.

"Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer has sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

"We would like to express our thanks to our crew, as well as other customers who provided assistance onboard."

The passenger's cause of death is not yet known at this stage.

