Huge model of Patagotitan dinosaur to go on display in London next year

28 November 2022, 09:38 | Updated: 28 November 2022, 09:39

Patagotitan mayorum
Patagotitan mayorum. Picture: Natural History Museum/D.Pol

By Emma Soteriou

London's Natural History Museum is set to host the biggest dinosaur it has ever put on show - one of the largest to walk the Earth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Natural History Museum in London will host the dinosaur from next spring until 2024 in its European debut.

The titanosaur, Patagotitan mayorum, lived 100 million years ago, during the Late Cretaceous period.

It would have been four times heavier than the museum's famous Dippy the Diplodocus - weighing in at 57 tonnes - and 37 metres long - 12 metres longer than Hope the blue whale.

The huge model will be exhibited in the Waterhouse Gallery, where there will also be a titanosaur egg.

Read more: One hundred British companies to give workers a four-day week - with no loss of pay for workers

Read more: JK Rowling hits out at Labour for backing Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender self-ID laws

View of the impressive fossil skeleton of a Titanosaur
View of the impressive fossil skeleton of a Titanosaur. Picture: Alamy
Workers assemble the Patagotitan mayorum dinosaur skeleton in the US
Workers assemble the Patagotitan mayorum dinosaur skeleton in the US. Picture: Alamy

Professor Paul Barrett, a dinosaur expert at the Natural History Museum, said: "Patagotitan mayorum is an incredible specimen that tells us more about giant titanosaurs than ever before.

"Comparable in weight to more than nine African elephants, this star specimen will inspire visitors to care for some of the planet’s largest and most vulnerable creatures, which face similar challenges for survival, and show that within Earth’s ecosystems, size really does matter."

The cast of Patagotitan mayorum has been provided to the museum by the Egidio Feruglio Palaeontological Museum in Argentina.

Alex Burch, director of public programmes at the Natural History Museum, said: "We are so excited that Patagotitan, the most complete giant dinosaur ever discovered, is making its European debut here.

"Our fascination with dinosaurs provides the ideal opportunity to inspire and inform the next generation about the natural world, and empower them to act for the planet."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked Shepherd's Bush Green

Eco mob halt traffic across London as they begin slow march protests in lead up to Christmas

What next for Matt Hancock after his stint in the I'm A Celebrity Jungle won by Jill Scott

Matt Hancock should be "back in Parliament with us uglies" after his I'm A Celebrity stint, Grant Shapps tells LBC

Keir Starmer predecessor Jeremy Corbyn adopted the same policy

Keir Starmer vows to scrap charitable status for private schools to fund catch-up programme

Chinese TV has been censoring World Cup footage, replacing cheering fans (L) with footage of managers and players

Chinese TV edits out live crowd shots from World Cup as 'Zero Covid' backlash grows in China and protests erupt

Pakistan Polio

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Australian shift to nuclear-powered submarines ‘reaffirms security commitment’

Protest in Beijing

Chinese officials affirm zero-Covid stance despite protests

JK Rowling criticised the proposed bill

JK Rowling hits out at Labour for backing Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender self-ID laws

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night

'Devastated' family pays tribute after two boys, 16, stabbed to death less than one mile apart in South London

A plane caught in power lines

Two rescued from plane caught in power lines

One hundred UK firms are taking part in a trial of a four-day working week

One hundred British companies to give workers a four-day week - with no loss of pay for workers

dictionary

Merriam-Webster chooses ‘gaslighting’ as its word of the year for 2022

Police remain at the scene

Three arrested after two babies found dead in house in South Wales

Armed forces personnel would drive ambulances and fill frontline roles in hospitals under plans being drawn up

Armed forces set to rescue NHS under emergency plans for winter walkouts

Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ Tea Towel

Order your LBC Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ tea towel here

Italy Landslide

Seven bodies found in mud and debris after landslide on Italian island

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Covid protests

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

Belgium Morocco Riots Soccer WCup

Rioting breaks out in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s World Cup win

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad

Man killed with broken glass in 'Lawless London' is Ian Wright's trainer and friend after crime wave weekend
Jill Scott MBE takes part in I'm A Celeb 2022

Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

Rishi Sunak is pictured leaving Downing Street for PMQs last week

Sunak vows to stand with Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' after Kyiv visit in first foreign policy speech as PM
Ed Lawrence was led away by police in Shanghai today

BBC journalist beaten and kicked by Chinese police while covering anti-lockdown protest in Shanghai
COP27 Conflict Food Insecurity

Yemen signs billion dollar aid package with UAE-based fund

White House State Dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner

The incident took place at Winter Wonderland in Cardiff

Two people 'come off' Winter Wonderland ride as eyewitnesses describe 'massive bang'

Iraq-Corruption

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit