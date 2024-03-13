‘Man in the Iron Lung’ Paul Alexander dies aged 78 after contracting Polio aged six and living in tank for 70 years

13 March 2024, 09:26 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 09:40

Paul Alexander, widely known as "the man in the iron lung," has died
Paul Alexander, widely known as "the man in the iron lung," has died. Picture: GoFundme

By Asher McShane

A man who lived in an iron lung for 70 years after contracting polio as a child has died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Alexander, known as Polio Paul, was left paralysed after suffering from polio in 1952 when he was six years old.

He spent his whole life inside the iron lung. He had come home from playing outdoors when he felt feverish and had a headache. Within days he had been rushed to hospital and doctors operated to clear mucus from his lungs.

He woke up in the mechanical iron lung - and spent most of his life inside it.

An update posted on his GoFundme page revealed he died on Monday aged 78.

Nurse attend to a room full of polio patients in iron lung respirators
Nurse attend to a room full of polio patients in iron lung respirators. Picture: Alamy

It reads: "Paul Alexander, “The Man in the Iron Lung”, passed away yesterday.

Read more: Five skiers on Swiss Alps trip ‘fell asleep together’ before freezing to death as search for missing girlfriend resumes

Read more: Widow had ‘husband’s ashes’ turned to jewellery but his body was later found in freezer at scandal-hit funeral home

“After surviving polio as a child, he lived over 70 years inside of an iron lung.

“"In this time Paul went to college, became a lawyer, and a published author.

"His story traveled wide and far, positively influencing people around the world.

"Paul was an incredible role model that will continue to be remembered.

"Paul, you will be missed but always remembered."

Despite his physical constraints, Paul became a published author, lawyer and avid traveller, remembered worldwide for his smile and inspirational attitude to life.

He became a trial lawyer and represented clients in court in a suit and modified wheelchair that held his body upright.

He wrote a memoir that took him five years to complete, each word written with a pen attached to a stick in his mouth.

More modern ventilators had been created during the course of his life but Paul decided to stay in the iron lung because he was used to it.

Polio is a deadly virus that attacks the spinal cord, leaving some survivors paralysed.

A vaccine was developed in 1955, largely wiping out the virus. The disease remains endemic in just four countries today: Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Many people who survived the virus were only able to breathe via an iron lung.  A 7ft metal case that use a vacuum to push air in and out of their own lungs.

Paul’s brother Philip said: “I am so gratitude to everybody who donated to my brother’s fundraiser.

“It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free. It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time.

“It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rafael Grossi

Treated wastewater discharge at Fukushima nuclear plant is safe – IAEA chief

Spice Girl Mel B has revealed she had to move into her mother's home after the breakdown of her marriage

Spice Girls' Mel B forced to move in with her mum after bitter divorce left her homeless

Mo Yan

Nobel laureate Mo Yan accused of insulting China’s heroes in lawsuit

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden and Trump set stage for gruelling US election rematch

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Donald Trump wins delegates needed to become Republican presumptive nominee

Russia Election Putin’s Economy

Putin warns Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened

Exclusive
Children as young as 10 are being arrested for rough sleeping under a 200-year-old law, despite the government promising to repeal it.

Children as young as 10 arrested for rough sleeping with police using 200-year-old law

Climate Risk Assessment

Europe ‘not prepared’ for growing climate extremes it faces

Kate's Mother's Day family photo (L) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (R)

Princess of Wales is 'recovering well and will be back by Easter' despite photo editing storm, royal insiders claim

A woman who had her husband's ashes turned into jewellery was told that his body was still in a funeral parlour freezer eight months after his death.

Widow had ‘husband’s ashes’ turned to jewellery but his body was later found in freezer at scandal-hit funeral home

A boy plays with fireworks

Palestinians killed in West Bank amid violence surge

Frank Hester is alleged to have said that Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women”

People may say racist things but that doesn’t make them racists, minister says in storm over Tory donor’s remarks

The rocket explodes

Japan’s first private rocket launch explodes shortly after take-off

The UK economy returned to growth in January, ONS data shows.

UK economy returns to growth after GDP rose 0.2% in January - raising hopes country is on its way out of recession

China Explosion

Explosion in building outside Beijing kills one person and injures 22

Five skiers who froze to death during a storm on a ski trip 'fell asleep together', family members said.

Five skiers on Swiss Alps trip ‘fell asleep together’ before freezing to death as search for missing girlfriend resumes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face-off again in a US election rematch.

Biden and Trump set to face-off in US election rematch after clinching party nominations

Starmer has said he is 'personally committed' to changing the law within five years

Keir Starmer ‘personally supports’ changing assisted dying law ‘within five years’ if Labour win next election
Hundreds of innocent postmasters will have their convictions quashed

Hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters to have convictions quashed under new Horizon scandal law
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will likely face off against each other later this year

Joe Biden becomes Democrat Party's presidential nominee setting up likely Trump rematch

Joe Biden

Biden clinches Democratic nomination to run for president a second time

Billy Baldwin launched into the furious tirade on social media

Billy Baldwin launches furious tirade against Sharon Stone over claims she was 'asked to sleep with him' during Sliver
Russia Navalny’s Ally Attack

Ally of late Russian opposition leader Navalny attacked in Lithuania’s capital

The new scheme is separate to the bill currently going through the House of Lords

Failed asylum seekers ‘to be offered thousands to move to Rwanda’ under new scheme drawn up by ministers
Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine

Israel must open its ports and grant more visas to UN workers so urgent humanitarian aid can be distributed throughout Gaza, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has urged

Israel must open ports to allow urgent aid to travel to Gaza, Lord Cameron urges, as UN says 250,000 are starving

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Royals ‘rally around Kate’ as ‘Photogate’ played down by insiders as ‘bump in the road, not an earthquake’
Kate's Mother's Day family photo (l) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (r)

‘This isn’t a mistake Meg would make’: Harry and Meghan wade into Kate's Mother's Day photo mess
Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Kate's Mother's Day picture taken in 40 minute family window and edited twice 'so her children looked good'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit