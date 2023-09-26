Paul Cattermole’s S Club 7 bandmates urge Brits to learn more about 'silent killer' that claimed the life of their friend

Paul Cattermole died of heart disease. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Paul Cattermole's former bandmates have urged people to look after their health after their friend died unexpectedly of heart disease this year .

Former S Club 7 star Mr Cattermole, 46, died of heart and circulatory conditions cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischemia and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque hemorrhage.

Mr Cattermole, who was pictured smiling while on a walk in the woods shortly before his death, had been due to join the pop group later in the year on a reunion tour.

Now his former bandmates are calling on people to watch out for the warning signs of heart disease.

Rachel Stevens said: "To be honest we didn’t really know much about heart and circulatory conditions before Paul died.

Paul Cattermole (back left) with bandmates. Picture: Getty

"We, like a lot of people, associated heart disease with older people," she told the Sun.

Fellow band member Jon Lee said: “Our hearts feel emptier without Paul, far too many people die too soon from heart conditions they didn’t know they had."

Some 168,000 people will die of a heart and circulatory condition, meaning 460 people every day. Some 130 of those are under 75.

Ruth Goss, senior cardiac nurse at the BHF said: "In England, people over 40 will be invited for an NHS health check.

"They’ll look at your weight, height, age and gender, your blood pressure, and see what’s going on with your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

"They will also check your family history. After you have your results, you’ll be given a cardiovascular disease risk score."

Some people are more at risk of heart disease, but there are things everyone do to reduce the likelihood of developing one or more of these conditions.

Ms Goss said: "It’s about reducing and managing risk. There’s nothing to say that it’s completely preventable."

Possible symptoms of heart disease

Shortness of breath

Suddenly feeling more tired than usual for no clear reason

Irregular heartbeat

Chest pain

How to improve the health of your heart

Get more exercise

Stop smoking

Drink less - ideally fewer than 14 units per week

Eat a healthy diet

Cut down on stress

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole. Picture: Getty

Following Mr Cattermole's death, the band posted on Twitter: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us."

Last month his family and the band said in a joint statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time."

S Club 7. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for Dorset Coroner's Office said: “I can confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded."

St Albans-born singer Mr Cattermole was part of the band's original line up in 1998, after he was spotted by talent scouts and passed an audition with 19 Management.

S Club, which produced big, enduring hits including Reach, Don't Stop Movin' and S Club Party, was due to launch their 25th anniversary tour in October. They were due to play 11 dates.