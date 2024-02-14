Paul Currie upcoming show placed ‘under review’ after Israeli theatre-goer says comic ‘incited’ crowd against him

14 February 2024, 10:56 | Updated: 14 February 2024, 11:00

Jewish theatregoer Liahav Eitan recounts how he was 'hounded out' of London's Soho Theatre by Paul Currie

By Jenny Medlicott

An upcoming Paul Currie gig has been placed ‘under review’ after a Jewish audience member was told to ‘get out’ at one of the comedian’s recent shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The comedian was set to perform at The Stand Comedy Club in Glasgow on Thursday, but the venue has now confirmed to LBC that the show has been placed “under review”.

It means the comedian’s show could be cancelled after a recent incident at one of his London gigs.

It comes after an Israeli theatre-goer described how the comic ‘incited’ a crowd against him and eventually forced him to leave a show after being left feeling "unsafe".

Jewish attendees were "subjected to verbal abuse" after the end of Paul Currie's show at the Soho Theatre in central London on Saturday night, the theatre said.

Liahav Eitan, an Israeli man, had been attending the one-hour show ‘Shtoom’ by the comedian at the theatre when the incident occurred.

Mr Eitan told LBC: "I hadn't heard about him until that day, it was a pretty spontaneous thing.

"Having experienced London in the last four months, I already know that before heading out I should probably do a background check...because I have been to club nights where a DJ will start hounding Israeli occupation."

Liahav Eitan
Liahav Eitan. Picture: LBC

Mr Eitan, who has lived in the UK for the last five years, told LBC's Nick Ferrari that towards the end of Currie's show, the comic pulled out a Palestinian flag and a Ukraine flag.

"We didn't really say anything, we stayed silent for the rest of the show. Our mind was already elsewhere," he recalled.

"At the end of the show, Paul got the crowd on their feet to clap for him. My friend and I didn't get up and clap for him, and that must of bothered him.

"So, he turned around to us and said to the entire crowd, 'thank you to these two people for not standing up and clapping'."

The comic "lingered" on Mr Eitan and his friend, "hoping" for them to "stand up and clap".

"So I said, 'thank you for the Palestine flag', hoping I would explain to him why I didn't choose to get up and clap, and hoping he would just move on."

"He turned on me, screaming that he was from Belfast and knows about ceasefires...he told me to get the f*** out of the show.

"A lot of the [audience] was shocked...some booed at us. One from the front row shouted 'shame' at us. We had to gather our things and go."

Mr Eitan then explained how the theatre had 'no contingency plan' to deal with such an event.

In the end, Mr Eitan and his friend had to walk past the stage, where Currie was still shouting from, in order to leave.

He claims he was not given any protection by staff and simply left on the street, as hundreds of theatre-goers, some of which were chanting 'Free Palestine', left almost immediately afterwards.

Read More: Comedian Paul Currie banned by Soho Theatre after Jewish audience member 'hounded out’ of his show

The theatre has now confirmed it has banned Currie from their venue, saying "intimidation of audience members due to their nationality, race, or beliefs" is not acceptable.

A spokesperson for the theatre said: "On Saturday evening, following the end of Paul Currie’s show Shtoom, Jewish members of the audience were subjected to verbal abuse and the performer aggressively demanding they leave the theatre.

"Such appalling actions are unacceptable and have no place on our stages, now or ever.

"We will not be inviting Paul Currie back to perform at our venue."

While the theatre has not been in touch with Mr Eitan, he said he was happy with their apology and decision to ban the comic.

Some audience members left Mr Currie's show as they 'felt threatened'.
Some audience members left Mr Currie's show as they 'felt threatened'. Picture: Instagram

They continued: "Whilst we robustly support the right of artists to express a wide range of views in their shows, intimidation of audience members, acts of antisemitism or any other forms of racism will not be tolerated at Soho Theatre.

"We are continuing our investigation, discussing the incident with that evening’s audience and consulting with the police.

"We are working with the Campaign Against Antisemitism to meet with members of the audience who were affected. We are taking professional advice to safeguard the much-valued inclusivity of Soho Theatre."

Read more: Labour withdraws support for Rochdale by-election candidate after Israel conspiracy theory remarks

Read more: Suella Braverman: Stop making white people feel guilty over ‘racist colonial legacies’

Recounting the incident, an eyewitness said: “It felt like we were welcome in the theatre as long as our identities [as] Jews weren’t known, and the minute our identities were known, we felt threatened.

“Leaving the theatre, I felt threatened. I didn't know if I was going to get physically assaulted. We were all shaken. We were extremely upset and anxious.”

One of the eyewitness’ friends later received a message from another attendee of the show who claimed the situation became “even more inflamed” after they had left.

Soho Theatre has since launched an investigation and apologised for the incident.

Why is there 'no one marching' for the 7 million displaced people in Sudan, asks journalist

A spokesperson for CAA said: “What the Jewish audience members have recounted is atrocious, and we are working with them and our lawyers to ensure that those who instigated and enabled it are held to account.

“These allegations are of deeply disturbing discriminatory abuse against Jews. Comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but hounding Jews out of theatres is reminiscent of humanity’s darkest days, and must have no place in central London in 2024.”

Mr Currie has been approached for comment.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident that took place at the Soho Theatre on Saturday evening.

“We understand why it was upsetting for those involved and we note the venue has issued a statement confirming they are looking into what took place.

“A report was submitted to police on Monday and enquiries are ongoing.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pipeline blast

Blasts at natural gas pipeline in Iran ‘acts of sabotage’

Warship

Ukrainian military claims it sank Russian landing ship in Black Sea

UN Climate Food and Conflict

UN chief warns climate chaos and food crises are threatening peace

Swiss police are investigating the sign in the ski rental shop in Davos

Swiss police investigate Davos ski shop that ‘refused to serve Jews’

Falmouth is the UK's most depressing town, according to this list

Revealed: UK’s ‘most depressing’ places to live and the worst is by the seaside

Violence and abuse against shop workers rose to about 1,300 incidents a day last year

'Crisis' as attacks and abuse of UK shop workers rises to 1,300 incidents a day

Uffizi Gallery protest

Climate activists target Botticelli’s Birth Of Venus in Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Indonesia Election

Subianto in lead as Indonesian voters choose new leader

Exclusive
The justice secretary says he is ‘troubled’ by Pitchfork’s latest bid for freedom

Child killer Colin Pitchfork 'should never be getting out' of jail, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Sony logo

Sony’s profits up thanks to rising sales of music, games, movies and sensors

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Exclusive
Liahav Eitan was 'hounded out' of Paul Currie's comedy show in Soho

'He turned on me and told me to get the f*** out': Israeli theatre-goer describes how comic ‘incited’ crowd against him

Copler gold mine

Rescuers search for missing workers at landslide-hit gold mine

Foreign Secretary urged to green-light medical evacuation flight for 50 sick and injured children out of Gaza

Foreign Secretary urged to green-light medical evacuation flight for 50 sick and injured children out of Gaza

Inflation has unexpectedly stayed at 4%

Inflation rate remains unchanged at 4% in January after forecasters expected rise

Willesden Magistrates Court

Teenage transgender girl stabbed 14 times in 'attempted murder' at rollerskating party, court told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mass advertising campaigns will take place in Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam,

Albanian TikTok influencers to be paid thousands to warn migrants against crossing Channel in small boats
A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie.

Comedian Paul Currie banned by Soho Theatre after Jewish audience member 'hounded out’ of his show
Election 2024 House New York

Democrats cut Republican majority in Congress with special election win

President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden brands Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to Nato ‘un-American’

Super Bowl Football Mayorkas

Homeland security secretary impeached over border policy

Round Stingray Surprise Pregnancy

Stingray pregnant in aquarium with no male companions

Labour faces fresh crisis over anti-Israel remarks after suspending two parliamentary candidates in 24 hours

Labour faces fresh anti-Semitism row after suspending two parliamentary candidates in 24 hours
PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury told

PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury told
The killers of Natalie Connolly (left) and Grace Millane (right) used 'rough sex' defences. Ms Connolly was killed in 2016 by John Broadhurst during acts of violent intercourse. Ms Millane was killed while travelling in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2018

Men who kill partners after 'rough sex' will now face even longer in jail, Justice Secretary tells LBC
Pentagon Austin US NATO

Austin discharged from hospital after being admitted to intensive care unit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’
Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit