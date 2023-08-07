'Nothing short of discriminatory': Council slammed for introducing higher fees for drivers who pay for parking with cash

Liberal Democrat-run Sutton Council in south London was urged by the Government to reconsider its policy, while the RAC described the measure as "discriminatory". Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

A London council's decision to charge higher parking fees for drivers paying with cash has sparked anger.

Sutton Council increased rates at its parking meters in June, but kept prices the same for those using a mobile app or phone service. This means parking for one hour now costs £3 at meters, but only £2 through the app or phone.

The move was criticised by the government and motoring groups. A government spokesperson said it unfairly penalises those who use meters and asked the council to reconsider.

The RAC called it discriminatory against those unable or unwilling to use the technology.

Conservative MP Greg Smith said councils shouldn't overcharge people who want to use meters.

The RAC's Rod Dennis agreed, saying it's "nothing short of discriminatory" to make the cheapest parking only available through apps. He expressed concern this could lead to meters being removed entirely.

Following the change, using the borough's council-owned car parks for an hour costs £3 if paid for at a machine but just £2 via the RingGo app or phone service. Picture: Alamy

Age UK said the policy hits older people hardest, as many don't use smartphones. It creates a disincentive for them to go out. The charity hopes the council reconsiders an approach that effectively charges some people more.

Councilor Barry Lewis defended the move as encouraging cashless payments. He said maintaining meters has become more costly. The higher meter charges cover these expenses.

Lewis noted people can still pay by phone without a smartphone. However, motoring groups say phone apps don't always work due to signal issues.

Cllr Lewis said the borough has "some of the lowest parking charges across London".

He continued: "In order to keep our prices low, we are encouraging all our residents and visitors to go cashless when paying for parking, with the incentive being a discounted rate.

"Maintaining the cash machines and collecting the money from our car parks has become more expensive.

"The charge for paying for parking by cash has increased to cover these costs.

"We understand concerns about people who don't have a smartphone but you can also pay using a dedicated phone line.

"This means that those who do not have a smartphone are not excluded from benefiting from the discounted rate.

"Unlike other councils who have completely removed the option for people to pay by cash, residents and visitors to Sutton still have the option to pay by cash at our parking machines."