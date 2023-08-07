'Nothing short of discriminatory': Council slammed for introducing higher fees for drivers who pay for parking with cash

7 August 2023, 07:12

Liberal Democrat-run Sutton Council in south London was urged by the Government to reconsider its policy, while the RAC described the measure as "discriminatory".
Liberal Democrat-run Sutton Council in south London was urged by the Government to reconsider its policy, while the RAC described the measure as "discriminatory". Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A London council's decision to charge higher parking fees for drivers paying with cash has sparked anger.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sutton Council increased rates at its parking meters in June, but kept prices the same for those using a mobile app or phone service. This means parking for one hour now costs £3 at meters, but only £2 through the app or phone.

The move was criticised by the government and motoring groups. A government spokesperson said it unfairly penalises those who use meters and asked the council to reconsider.

The RAC called it discriminatory against those unable or unwilling to use the technology.

Conservative MP Greg Smith said councils shouldn't overcharge people who want to use meters.

The RAC's Rod Dennis agreed, saying it's "nothing short of discriminatory" to make the cheapest parking only available through apps. He expressed concern this could lead to meters being removed entirely.

Read more: Last orders for takeaway pints as huge change to pub laws will see the practice banned

Read more: Exact date UK to hit 27C as Met Office makes new forecast for ‘much warmer’ weather as Storm Antoni eases

Following the change, using the borough's council-owned car parks for an hour costs £3 if paid for at a machine but just £2 via the RingGo app or phone service.
Following the change, using the borough's council-owned car parks for an hour costs £3 if paid for at a machine but just £2 via the RingGo app or phone service. Picture: Alamy

Age UK said the policy hits older people hardest, as many don't use smartphones. It creates a disincentive for them to go out. The charity hopes the council reconsiders an approach that effectively charges some people more.

Councilor Barry Lewis defended the move as encouraging cashless payments. He said maintaining meters has become more costly. The higher meter charges cover these expenses.

Lewis noted people can still pay by phone without a smartphone. However, motoring groups say phone apps don't always work due to signal issues.

Cllr Lewis said the borough has "some of the lowest parking charges across London".

He continued: "In order to keep our prices low, we are encouraging all our residents and visitors to go cashless when paying for parking, with the incentive being a discounted rate.

"Maintaining the cash machines and collecting the money from our car parks has become more expensive.

"The charge for paying for parking by cash has increased to cover these costs.

"We understand concerns about people who don't have a smartphone but you can also pay using a dedicated phone line.

"This means that those who do not have a smartphone are not excluded from benefiting from the discounted rate.

"Unlike other councils who have completely removed the option for people to pay by cash, residents and visitors to Sutton still have the option to pay by cash at our parking machines."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants to board Bibby Stockholm today as minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Ian Watkins was cut as he was taken hostage

Paedophile singer Ian Watkins was taken hostage in jail 'because inmates got jealous about his guitar lessons'

Just Stop Oil protesters are set to disrupt Premier League games this season

'The Prem's our Holy Grail': Just Stop Oil plan to disrupt a Premier League game every weekend this season

Niger Coup

Niger’s junta shuts airspace and accuses nations of invasion plans

Exclusive
Most Virgin Atlantic pilots surveyed have seen a fellow pilot make a mistake at work

Most Virgin Atlantic pilots have seen a tired colleague make mistakes as they fear colleagues 'not fit to work'

Chinese soldiers

China releases TV documentary showcasing army’s ability to attack Taiwan

Rahul Gandhi

Indian opposition leader reinstated as legislator days after court order

China tracked the prime minister, Sir Iain Duncan Smith claimed

China 'tracked prime minister's movements using hidden tracking device in car parts'

Scouts at the site

Thousands of scouts to leave South Korean world jamboree as storm Khanun looms

A-level students could be in for a big disappointment this year

'Disappointment' ahead for A-level students, with almost 100,000 fewer top grades expected this year

Major change to pub laws from next month as takeaway pints set to be banned

Last orders for takeaway pints as huge change to pub laws will see the practice banned

Andrew Malkinson

Man wrongly jailed for rape for 17 years is 'maybe too damaged' for another relationship

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over water cannon incident

Landlords and employers are to get tougher fines for dealing with illegal migrants

Bosses who hire illegal migrants to be fined £60,000 per person, with landlords risking payments of £20,000

Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences - including the attempted rape of a baby - in December 2013.

Ex-girlfriend of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins speaks out after six hour prison siege leaves singer in serious condition
Part of the British Overseas Territory of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, the 34 square mile territory will act as a 'Plan B' for the government

Government to send channel migrants 4,000 miles to Ascension Island as 'sensible' Rwanda alternative

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elon Musk's twitter profile shown on a phone with the old Twitter bird in the background

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

California Bear Break Ins

US authorities capture suspects in string of burglaries – a bear and her cubs

Family pay emotional tribute to 'beautiful boy' as police name teenager stabbed to death in seaside town

Family pay emotional tribute to 'beautiful boy' as police name teenager stabbed to death in seaside town
Portugal Pope World Youth Day

Pope discusses his health, his ditched peace prayer and LGBT+ Catholics

Donald Trump has demanded the Washington DC federal judge overseeing his election fraud case to step aside

Trump demands judge overseeing election fraud case step aside claiming 'there is no way I can get a fair trial'
Senegal Opposition Leader

Senegal’s opposition leader hospitalised a week into prison hunger strike

Derailed train with rescue workers around

At least 30 killed and 90 injured after train derails in Pakistan

Greta Gerwig at Barbie Premiere

Barbie joins one-billion-dollar club in record-breaking run for Greta Gerwig

Ukraine hits two key bridges into Russian-occupied Crimea after Zelensky claims Moscow targeted blood transfusion centre

Ukraine hits two key bridges into Crimea as Zelenskyy claims Moscow targeted blood transfusion centre
Italy2

Two dead and more than 30 missing after migrant boats capsize south of Italian island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit