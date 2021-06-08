Breaking News

Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard

8 June 2021, 09:56 | Updated: 8 June 2021, 10:48

Wayne Couzens has admitted to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard
Wayne Couzens has admitted to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard.

The court also heard he accepts responsibility for her killing but no plea was entered, pending medical reports ahead of another hearing on 9 July.

Ms Everard went missing in Clapham, south London, on 3 March.

The 33-year-old marketing executive's body was found in woodland near Ashford, Kent, a week after her disappearance.

Read more: Met Police 'acted appropriately' at Sarah Everard vigil, review finds

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge 'sends personal message to family of Sarah'

Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer from Deal in Kent, was arrested in March.

The judge had set a plea hearing date for 9 July and a provisional trial for 25 October.

However, appearing via video link at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, the Pc pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping the 33-year-old.

Ms Everard was walking back to her home in Brixton on the night she vanished.

Her boyfriend reported that she had gone missing on 4 March and her body was found on 10 March.

This story is being updated...

