Peaky Blinders star 'took cocaine at local pub' as he 'likes to slip into character for the fans', actor's lawyer says

Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson took crack cocaine at his local pub in a bid to 'please fans of the show by slipping into character', his lawyer has argued.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anderson, who plays Tommy Shelby's brother, Arthur, pleaded guilty to four charges of drug possession and has been ordered to pay £1,345 by a court in London.

The actor was arrested on Boxing Day last year after being found in possession of crack cocaine, amphentamines, as well as two prescription substances, diazepam and pregabalin.

He was caught at his local pub, which contacted the police after the manager noticed “crack cocaine fumes coming from the disabled toilet after the actor walked out”, MailOnline reports.

Actor Paul Anderson on stage in Birmingham, UK, for a question and answer session at the Peaky Blinders Festival. Picture: Alamy

Anderson's lawyer argued that drug use was not typical for the actor, telling the court: “He is often recognized and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character.”

Anderson “tried to play up for these people”, the lawyer added.

Read More: Oppenheimer picks up 13 Oscar nominations, as Margot Robbie snubbed for Barbie - see the list of nominees

Read More: Peaky Blinders star and poet Benjamin Zephaniah dies aged 65 eight weeks after brain tumour diagnosis

“And because of the lifestyle he leads people often give him inducements,” he continued.

The charges have reportedly thrown the future of Peaky Blinders into doubt.

A Peaky Blinders film is still expected to happen. Picture: Alamy

The show ended its TV run in 2022 after six critically-acclaimed seasons, though there have long been rumours that its true end will take place as a feature-length film in the cinemas.

The film is expected to enter production in mid-2024.