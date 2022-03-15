Peer blocked from taking part in debate after 'falling asleep' in House of Lords

By Daisy Stephens

This is the moment a peer was blocked from taking part in a debate in the House of Lords after being accused of sleeping through most of the opening statement.

Labour peer Lord Young of Norwood Green was told he could not take part in a debate on regulations governing genetic modification by Government frontbencher Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist.

Lord Young stood up to speak in the debate but was quickly cut off by Lady Bloomfield.

The Government whip said: "I am sorry, but the noble lord was fast asleep for the entire duration of of the minister's speech.

"He really should not participate in this debate having failed to take advantage of the ability to hear him.

"I am afraid the noble lord was fast asleep for the entirety of the minister's opening speech."

When he appeared to protest, she said: "Well, I had to send a note to you, in order to wake you up, by the doorkeeper."