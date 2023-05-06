Penny Mordaunt back in the limelight: Royal fans wowed by Tory MP's chic look at Coronation

Penny Mordaunt was in the spotlight again in a chic Poseidon blue cape dress - as she took part in The King's investiture. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Royal watchers were left surprised as a shock star returned to the limelight at King Charles's Coronation: Tory MP Penny Mordaunt.

The MP for Portsmouth North served as Lord President of the Council for the festivities around Charles's Coronation, leading the investiture part of the ceremony which culminated in the King receiving the coronation crown.

The Leader of the House of Commons became the first woman to carry and present the Jewelled Sword of Offering at the Coronation.

The Conservative MP caused a surprising stir in her bespoke cape dress, which was designed by London-based label Safiyaa. The commissioned piece was a deep teal hue described as 'Poseidon', in honour of her Portsmouth constituency.

The cape also included a subtle nod to the uniform of the Privy Councillors, with the embroidered gold fern motif donning her shoulders.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation. Picture: Getty

The Conservative MP was moved to the role by former Prime Minister Liz Truss to keep her out of the limelight after they competed for the Tory leadership.

The irony of this move was not lost on viewers - who noted that Truss's move had backfired as Penny took centre stage in the first coronation since 1953.

Some speculated that Penny's moment in the limelight could form the basis of a political revival for the minister.