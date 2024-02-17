Pensioner who 'could not breathe' dies three hours after calling for ambulance that was never dispatched

17 February 2024, 22:25

File image of an ambulance vehicle from East Midlands Ambulance Service
File image of an ambulance vehicle from East Midlands Ambulance Service. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A pensioner has died three hours after calling for an ambulance that was never dispatched - despite telling the 999 operator she was struggling to breathe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Janet Lyon, 67, was trying to get through to her GP surgery after paramedics failed to show up on December 27

The grandmother from Leicestershire was earlier told by the 999 operator that her issue was not life-threatening and told her to contact her GP walk-in centre.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it investigated the call and said it was handled appropriately, but apologised.

The ambulance service said it was experiencing "high demand" at the time of Ms Lyon's call.

File image of NHS Ambulance station with fleet of ambulances
File image of NHS Ambulance station with fleet of ambulances. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Doctor charged with attempted murder following alleged poisoning of pensioner involving 'unknown substances'

Read More: Family's tributes to pensioner, 84, killed by fallen tree in Storm Isha, as man named for first time

Katie Keating, Ms Lyon's daughter, told the BBC she was "enraged" by the ambulance services' response and added that she had submitted a formal complaint.

"I am totally flabbergasted they have not admitted responsibility."

"That was a completely preventable death. She was not given a chance to have any treatment."

According to Ms Lyon's death certificate, she died from pneumonia.

The daughter, from Nottingham, said her mother's lungs were "full of fluid" when she "inwardly drowned" after not being able to breathe.

The pensioner - who had type 2 diabetes and asthma - walked into her son's bedroom on Boxing Day saying she could not breathe and that she needed an ambulance. Her son called 999 just after 5am, Ms Keating said.

Ms Lyon died three hours later with her phone in hand after trying to get seen by her GP.

Ms Keating said her son would have taken her to A&E if the 999 operator had told her to go there.

"The only thing that would have helped was medical intervention," Ms Keating said. "They should have sent an ambulance - she needed oxygen."

In a letter to the family of Ms Lyon, East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "From the information provided during the call, the situation was correctly coded by the EMA [Emergency Medical Advisor] as requiring a category 3 response."

It said it aims to respond to emergency call-outs of this nature within two hours in 90 per cent of these cases.

"At the time of the 999 call our service was experiencing a high demand for emergency responses.

"The caller was correctly advised, via a pre-determined script, that from the information gathered this was not an immediate life-threatening emergency and we would not be sending an emergency ambulance."

East Midlands Ambulance Service said Ms Lyon was advised to go to her local walk-in or urgent care centre or contact her GP. The service told her to call 999 again only if her symptoms worsened or changed.

It said the 999 call was audited and established that the outcome reached was "safe and appropriate".

The service apologised for the distress caused or the advice warning that an ambulance would not be dispatched to Ms Lyon.

It said the second call at 08:23am saying Ms Lyon was not breathing was classed as "category 1" and medics were at the house in two minutes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Mediator says talks on Gaza not ‘progressing as expected’

Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes

Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it has taken Avdiivka after Ukrainian troops withdrew

A woman touches a photo of Alexei Navalny after laying flowers paying the last respects to him at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Alexei Navalny’s team confirms death and calls for body to be returned to family

Kremlin will be met with 'consequences' after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny, Cameron warns, as protests take place around the world

Kremlin will face 'consequences', Cameron warns, as vigils take place around the world after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny

A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK, after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port, the Home Office has said

Person charged with assisting illegal entry to UK after migrants discovered in back of a lorry

More than 200,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Dozen arrested as 30,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through central London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Ethiopia African Union Summit

African leaders condemn Israel’s offensive in Gaza

Afghanistan Taliban

Afghan women fear going out alone due to Taliban decrees, says UN

Here's a full list of the exact locations that could see snow next week.

Snow returns: UK to be hit by wintry weather amid freezing temperatures next week - see full list of locations affected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany

Zelensky warns of ‘artificial deficit’ of weapons after withdrawal from Avdiivka

Alexei Navalny's body is 'not in the morgue' where officials said it was.

Alexei Navalny’s body ‘missing from morgue’ as Russian police arrest more than 200 in protest crackdown

Amima Noor has been jailed for seven years in a landmark case

‘She is not wicked’: Victim of female genital mutilation defends woman who flew her to Kenya for procedure 18 years ago

An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan

Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket reaches orbit in key test

Zahra Ghulami died aged two.

Father who murdered adopted daughter, 2, after she squabbled with ‘favourite son’ about ice cream is jailed for life

Election 2024 Trump Abortion

Donald Trump fined 364 million dollars in civil fraud case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snoop Dogg's brother has died aged 44.

‘Until we meet again’: Snoop Dogg’s younger brother dies aged 44 as rapper pays tribute

Police officers detain a man laying flowers for Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Tributes to Alexei Navalny removed from Russian cities as police look on

The vice-chancellor at Buckingham University said Cambridge is discriminating against 'white privately educated males'.

Cambridge University ‘discriminating against privately educated white boys’, claims vice-chancellor at rival institution
At least 100 people have been detained, a human rights group has claimed.

Russian police crack down on protests over death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny as ‘more than 100 arrested’
Colder conditions are set to return

Exact date snow will arrive next week as new weather maps show places set to be worst hit by -7 Arctic blast
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine withdrawing from Avdiivka after lengthy Russian assault

Navalny's wife became the latest world figure to say Putin should be held responsible for his death

'Evil' Putin must pay: World leaders speak out against Russia after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift
Biden

Biden says Navalny’s death brings urgency to the need for more aid for Ukraine

Alexei Navalny

Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit