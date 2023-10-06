Pensioners, both aged 72, raped and sexually assaulted at care home, as 64-year-old man charged

The assaults are said to have taken place in Richmond Grove. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

Two male and female care home residents have been sexually assaulted at their assisted living facility in Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman, 72, said she was raped at the property in Richmond Grove, while the man, also 72, said he had been sexually assaulted.

The female victim reported the assault on March 18, while the man told police of his ordeal two months later, while they were investigating the original attack.

Police arrested 64-year-old man Vijay Chawla, and have charged him with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Chawla lives less than a mile away, on Daisy Bank Road.

Chawla's next date at Manchester Crown Court is November 7.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Manchester Police said: "Officers attended the scene, and the female victim was immediately supported by specialist officers and support services.

"A 64-year-old male was arrested on Saturday 18 March 2023 and was later released pending further investigation.

"On Saturday 20 May 2023, while officers were conducting further enquiries a 72-year-old man at the residency also bravely disclosed that he had been sexually assaulted by a man at the same address on Richmond Grove.

"On Monday 2 October 2023, a 64-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of rape and attempted sexual assault and was taken into custody for further questioning.

"Vijay Chawla (10/03/1953) of Daisy Bank Road, Manchester has now been charged with two counts of rape and one count of attempt sexual assault.

"He will next attend Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday 7 November 2023."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, you can report it to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.