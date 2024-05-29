Person killed after falling into passenger plane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

"Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine," a spokesperson said. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A person was killed after falling into a KLM passenger plane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 3pm earlier this afternoon.

Passengers and crew members were already on the Embraer 190 aircraft when the incident occurred.

KLM flight 1341 was on its way from Amsterdam to Denmark before the person was killed.

It is unclear whether a passenger or member of staff was killed.

"Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine. Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this," a spokesperson for Schiphol Airport said.

"The Royal Military Police is currently conducting an investigation."