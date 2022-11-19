Shocking moment two firefighters die in fireball after truck smashes into plane

The moment the truck collides with the plane. Picture: Twitter@JacdecNew/Getty

By Kit Heren

This is the horrific moment two firefighters die in a huge fireball at a Peruvian airport after their fire engine collided with a plane that was about to take off.

The LatAm plane had been taxiing for take off at Lima's Jorge Chávez International Airport when the fire truck sped onto the runway and collided with it.

The jet, which was carrying 120 passengers, started smoking heavily and ground to a halt on the runway.

Two people on board the fire engine died and one 31-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital.

Some 20 passengers were receiving treatment in hospital, and two are in a serious condition, according to Peru's health ministry.

None of the passengers or any of the six members of the flight crew were killed.

LATAM Chile Airbus A320Neo (CC-BHB, built 2017) was substantially damaged when it veered off the side off runway 16 during take-off at Lima-Intl AP (SPJC), Peru. More to come.. @AeromundoAvGeek pic.twitter.com/vHXrANIRbC — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) November 18, 2022

Lima Airport Partners, the company that runs the airport, said that operations had been suspended at the airport.

"Our teams are providing the necessary care to all passengers, who are in good condition," the company said.

Mauro Ferreira, who watched the incident while waiting to board a flight home, said: "Everyone in the departure lounge was apprehensive until we saw the plane stopped, and then the fire engines and ambulances arrived.

"It was a harrowing feeling because we didn't know how many people were inside the plane and the flames were very tall."

It is unclear why the collision took place, and authorities have launched an investigation into possible homicide.

LatAm CEO Manuel Van Oordt said the flight had been cleared for take-off, speaking to reporters at a press conference.

He said: "We don't know why [the fire truck] was there. We didn't ask for their services."

People waiting at the airport. Picture: Getty

Lima Airport Partners said: "At this moment we are finding and investigating all the necessary factors that could determine the cause of this."

Peru's president paid tribute to the two firefighters who died after the incident.

Pedro Castillo said: "I express my heartfelt condolences to the relatives of Ángel Torres and Nicolás Santa Gadea, brave firefighters who died in the accident.

"My thoughts and my prayers are with them. I pray for the recovery of the wounded."

