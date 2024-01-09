'It's beyond a joke': Peter Capaldi against Thick Of It reboot as it would trivialise 'profound' issues in politics

9 January 2024, 18:54

Peter Capaldi against 'Thick of It' reboot as it is 'beyond a joke'

By Emma Soteriou

Peter Capaldi has said he is against a reboot of the Thick Of It as it would trivialise "profound" issues in politics.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Capaldi said contemporary politics is "beyond a joke" and people have to be "responsible and aware".

He said "we're in the middle of a time when we can't trust the government" and bringing the political comedy back would almost "be letting them off in some way".

"The reason I'm not terribly keen on it is because I think it's beyond a joke," Capaldi said.

"And joking about it just in some way, takes the spotlight away from the problems. And I think that problems are profound.

"And, you know, we're in the middle of a climate crisis, we're in the middle of a time when we can't trust the government...

"Listen, we could do The Thick Of It, which was really funny, that would make jokes about all that, but I think it would be letting them off in some way."

He added: "These are hard times politically and we have to be responsible and aware."

Capaldi also addressed the Mr Bates vs The Post Office drama, which has drawn attention to the Horizon scandal.

He said it showed the "weakness of the government" for having not acted sooner.

He continued: "It's great that a TV show makes a mark. But why are we even in this position?

"We're entertainers, at the end of the day, we're there for people to relax… and get a story or whatever.

"The fact that this wasn't dealt with before, is scandalous, as are many things sadly, in our society.

"I think it's fantastic that the show's done that and that it's brought people to understand what's been going on.

"But that covers up the real issue… It's just yet another incident that reflects the very poor state our politics is in."

Capaldi in the Thick of It
Capaldi in the Thick of It. Picture: Alamy

The actor is set to appear in new Apple TV+ drama Criminal Record, which focuses on the Met Police and violent crime.

Discussing how the Dame Louise Casey Report into the force informed the show, he said: "Well, inevitably it does, because that report made it clear that they believe that the Met was institutionally racist.

"And clearly, there are also real problems with misogyny and some of the horrific cases that we've seen with police officers doing terrible, terrible things. But I think, yes, that's the world that our show inhabits.

"At the same time, we wanted to try to make characters who were rounded and believable, and not just black and white. So how do people come to be like that? And how did situations develop, where that kind of behaviour is permitted to go on? So, we have a look at that.

"But it's largely about an older police officer played by myself, who's been involved in a case, which some shade is thrown on by a younger police officer played by Cush Jumbo who suspects that there may have been a miscarriage of justice, and I may have been responsible for that, and I don't take very kindly to her showing up and suggesting that."

Capaldi in Doctor Who
Capaldi in Doctor Who. Picture: Alamy

The former Doctor Who star also spoke about his thoughts on the latest incarnation of the Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, saying he is "full of vigour and love and excitement and drama".

"You don't know what's going to happen with him," Capaldi said. "And he's just got great energy, and he's just so watchable.

"I just want to see what he does and what happens and what adventures he gets into. I think it's brilliant.

"It's not a difficult part but it's an unusual part, you have to have a certain kind of set of goodies in your toolbox to make it work. And he's got them in spades."

