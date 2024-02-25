Peter Doherty says he 'was healthier on heroin' as he reveals life-changing diagnosis after saying he's a 'sick man'

Peter Doherty. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Peter Doherty has said that he was "healthier on heroin" as he revealed he has been diagnosed with a life-changing condition.

The Libertines frontman, known for his struggles with drug addiction, has said he is still struggling with his health.

The 44-year-old told Louis Theroux in a recent interview that he was still a "sick man" because of his chaotic lifestyle.

And now he has revealed in a new interview that he has swapped the drugs for more mainstream pleasures that have also had a bad effect on his health.

"I gave up the main poisons and my health improved, Doherty told the Guardian.

Peter Doherty performing earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

"Then you get told alcohol and cheese and sugar are just as bad and you were healthier when you were on heroin."

Doherty said that he is "a bit of a glutton".

"It's not a joke," he said. "I've been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. And at the moment I'm lacking the discipline to tackle cholesterol."

Doherty gave up hard drugs several years ago, but has said that he did not think that he would live very long, due to his previous lifestyle.

Doherty struggled with heroin addiction for years. Picture: Alamy

He told Theroux: “Heroin and the crack… I surrendered to that. Then it was cocaine and the smoking and the alcohol, and now it’s cheese and the saucisson, and the sugar in the tea… it’s all got to go.

He said of his doctors: "They told me a little while ago if you don’t change your diet then you’re gonna have diabetes and cholesterol problems…

"Death’s lurking, you know what I mean?"

Peter Doherty and Katia de Vidas. Picture: Getty

Doherty is married to Katia de Vidas, with whom he performs in the band Puta Madres. They have a daughter together, and Doherty also has two children from previous relationships.

The Libertines are releasing their fourth studio album, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade, on March 29, their first studio released in nine years.