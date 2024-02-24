'I went from Spice Girls tour to sharing a bed with my kids': Mel B had just £700 in the bank after leaving abusive ex

24 February 2024, 08:05 | Updated: 24 February 2024, 08:16

Mel B
Mel B. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Mel B has revealed that leaving her abusive ex-husband left her so broke that she was forced to share a bed with her children at her mother's house.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Melanie Brown, known as Scary Spice, went back to her native Leeds in 2019 after ending her ten-year marriage.

Ms Brown, who made £80 million in her career had so little money after the divorce that she and her three children were forced to move in with her mother, the Sun reported.

She said she was left with just £700 after the split, after spending so much money on the divorce and custody battles.

"People will assume, ‘She’s rich, she’s a Spice Girl’," she said.

Read more: 'I would have died': Mel B calls for domestic abuse reforms after sharing her personal experience with ex

Read more: ‘No evidence of disease!’: Amy Dowden gives major update in cancer battle - adding 'dance floor I’m coming for you!'

Mel B
Mel B. Picture: Alamy

"But I went from performing to thousands at Wembley on the Spice Girls’ 13-date Reunion Tour in 2019 to squeezing into my mum’s with my kids sleeping in bed with me.

"I didn’t expect that to happen in my 40s after a successful career but I had nowhere else to go.

“Because I was so badly affected financially from my relationship, I had to pick up the pieces." She said she hadn't bought a pint of milk for years, but then got into shopping in Aldi and Lidl.

She has now saved up enough money to buy a converted farmhouse in West Yorkshire.

Mel B
Mel B. Picture: Alamy

Mel B has previously called for reform of the judicial system at the Conservative Party conference, as she shared her personal experiences of domestic abuse.

The pop star, a patron of the Women's Aid charity, spoke at a fringe event at last year's conference in Birmingham, calling for more to be done to support survivors of domestic abuse.

She told the event she was "probably the last person you would expect to find at a Tory party conference".

"I am not here because I am Mel B, Scary Spice from the Spice Girls, I am here because I am Melanie Brown MBE," she added.

She told the audience in a packed conference room that she was in an abusive relationship for about 10 years, but "kept it a complete secret".

"I went on tour with the Spice Girls, I was a judge on America's Got Talent - voted best judge, if you can be voted the best judge on a TV show," she said.

Mel B
Mel B. Picture: Alamy

The singer continued: "I put on a smile for the cameras because that is my job and I know I am really good at it as well."

She said the abuse became worse "bit by bit", leaving her without access to money or a support network, and gradually leading her to attempt suicide.

"I couldn't pick up the phone to call my mum, my friends, I didn't have access to anything, and you think, well, Spice Girls are all about girl power, but let me tell you, when these abusers get their hooks into you, there is no way out, really - so you think," she said.

Sharing her own feelings about the impact of the pandemic on those suffering domestic abuse, the singer said: "I had this horrible feeling during lockdown for women that were in abusive relationships.

Mel B
Mel B. Picture: Alamy

"I literally felt suffocated at the thought, if I was with my ex then, I think I would have died.

"If it wouldn't have been from me taking my own life, or from him killing me.

"Because that was literally lockdown, not just in my every day, but I wouldn't have even been able to go out to work."

It was only after the death of her father that Mel B said she found the strength to leave the relationship, after seven previous attempts.

She called on the Government to do more to raise awareness of the needs of survivors of domestic abuse, including better support through the health service and the court system.

Mel B
Mel B. Picture: Alamy

"Every judge I have come across looks in complete horror like, 'Well, you look put together, you look all right, what is wrong with you?'" Mel B said.

She emphasised that women from all walks of life can experience abuse, no matter how they appear outwardly, telling the event: "Domestic abuse is everywhere in society. You can be from a council estate, which I am, or you can be from a country estate - which I am now."

For confidential support, call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Freephone Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or visit womensaid.co.uk

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ursula von der Leyen

Western leaders arrive in Kyiv as Ukraine marks invasion anniversary

Grant Shapps has vowed that Britain will back Ukraine 'to the end'

'We will be there to the end': Shapps vows UK will back Ukraine until war is over, as Britain gives £245m military aid

Exclusive
LBC spoke to a mother and daughter from the war-torn city of Mariupol

Ukrainian refugees accuse Home Office of becoming ‘tired of Ukraine’ after altering resettlement schemes

Rishi Sunak has been urged to strip Liz Truss of the Conservative whip

Labour urges Rishi Sunak to strip former PM Liz Truss of Conservative whip after claim of 'deep state sabotage'

Ursula von der Leyen

EC chief von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv as Ukraine marks invasion anniversary

King Charles

King Charles chuckles at funny get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis

Palestine protesters outside Parliament

Palestine protest leader 'wanted Parliament to have to lock its doors', as fears grow for MP's safety

Election 2024 Trump

Trump says criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

People pull kayaks into the water at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park

Kayakers paddle in one of Earth’s driest spots after rains replenish lake

Judith Godreche

Star calls on French film industry to ‘face the truth’ on sexual violence

The planet Neptune

Astronomers spot new tiny moons around Neptune and Uranus

Firefighters work at a burned building in Valencia, Spain

Death toll rises to nine after apartment block fire in Valencia

Lord Cameron addressed the UN general assembly on Friday.

David Cameron accuses Putin and his regime of ‘behaving like Nazis’ as war in Ukraine hits two years

Sebastian Kurz

Former Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz convicted of making false statements

Brits need to make sure they arrive prepared when travelling to Spain.

Brits warned about two major changes to expect before travelling to Spain for holidays

Melted watch

Auctioned atomic blast watch ‘marks exact moment when history changed forever’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Farmers drive their tractors in Paris

French farmers take tractors back on the streets of Paris in new protest

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland D

US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia

A Palestinian looks at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security in Gaza in new postwar plan

The conviction was quashed on Friday.

Former Tory MP Bob Stewart's racial abuse conviction overturned as he wins appeal

Amy said there was ‘no evidence of disease’ but added that she hasn’t been given the all clear yet

‘No evidence of disease!’: Amy Dowden gives major update in cancer battle - adding 'dance floor I’m coming for you!'
Lord Harrington said there should be a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes.

Former refugees minister Lord Harrington calls for a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes
A body has been recovered from the Thames linked to the Clapham attack.

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi drowned in Thames, post-mortem reveals

Flowers to commemorate the death of Alexei Navalny

Navalny ally says authorities threaten to bury Kremlin critic on prison grounds

The blaze, fanned by strong winds, engulfed the block within half an hour.

Family-of-four, including 15-day-old baby, killed in Valencia fire as death toll rises to 10
The golf-pro was left stunned over the incident.

'Everyone's out there to help': Woman golf pro ‘mansplained to’ at driving range graciously speaks out on man's ‘advice’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit