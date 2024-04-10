'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, has broken up with his girlfriend after three years.

Phillips, 46, who is said to have been the Queen's favourite grandson, has ended his relationship with Lindsay Wallace, whom he began dating in 2021.

It came after the end of his marriage to Autumn Kelly earlier that year.

Phillips and Wallace were friends before becoming romantically involved, and are said to have remained on good terms despite the break-up.

Wallace was a classmate of Phillips' sister, Zara Tindall, and they met during their schooldays. They are said to have become friends again in 2019 after a reunion.

Peter Phillips, with Lindsay Wallace in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

Phillips, the 18th in line to the throne, is said to have taken their relationship so seriously that he introduced Wallace to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

He took her to other events, such as Wimbledon and the coronation concert.

A source told the Sun: "They were friends before their relationship blossomed.

"But Peter and Lindsay have gone their separate ways as the relationship simply ran its course."

Peter Phillips as a young man with the Queen at his school. Picture: Alamy

Phillips and his ex-wife, Kelly, broke up in 2020 after she told him she wanted a divorce, finally ending 13 years of marriage in 2021.

They have two children together, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

A friend told the paper at the time: "Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming.

"He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock.

"Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues."

A statement released on Phillips and Kelly's behalf said: "After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one."