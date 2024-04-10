'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'

10 April 2024, 06:35

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace
Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, has broken up with his girlfriend after three years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillips, 46, who is said to have been the Queen's favourite grandson, has ended his relationship with Lindsay Wallace, whom he began dating in 2021.

It came after the end of his marriage to Autumn Kelly earlier that year.

Phillips and Wallace were friends before becoming romantically involved, and are said to have remained on good terms despite the break-up.

Wallace was a classmate of Phillips' sister, Zara Tindall, and they met during their schooldays. They are said to have become friends again in 2019 after a reunion.

Read more: Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips confirms separation from wife Autumn

Read more: King Charles 'frustrated' cancer recovery is taking 'little longer than he would want it to', says nephew Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips, with Lindsay Wallace in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships
Peter Phillips, with Lindsay Wallace in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Alamy

Phillips, the 18th in line to the throne, is said to have taken their relationship so seriously that he introduced Wallace to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

He took her to other events, such as Wimbledon and the coronation concert.

A source told the Sun: "They were friends before their relationship blossomed.

"But Peter and Lindsay have gone their separate ways as the relationship simply ran its course."

Peter Phillips as a young man with the Queen at his school
Peter Phillips as a young man with the Queen at his school. Picture: Alamy

Phillips and his ex-wife, Kelly, broke up in 2020 after she told him she wanted a divorce, finally ending 13 years of marriage in 2021.

They have two children together, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

A friend told the paper at the time: "Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming.

"He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock.

"Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues."

Peter Phillips
Peter Phillips. Picture: Alamy

A statement released on Phillips and Kelly's behalf said: "After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

Exclusive
Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election date adding his sights are set 'beyond' timings

Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election timings saying his sights are set 'beyond' an exact date

An Israeli tank near the Gaza border

Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas a ‘mistake’

Many people are still struggling with bills

Number of people missing bill payments comes down, although millions still struggling financially

Hong Kong Fire

Hong Kong building fire kills at least five people and injures 27

Tranq has been found in THC vapes

'Zombie' drug tranq, which causes skin ulcers and can lead to limb amputations, found in THC vapes in UK

The fraud gang made 6,000 false benefits claims

Bulgarian fraud gang stole £54 million in biggest ever benefits scam that funded luxury lifestyle

Biden

Joe Biden could miss deadline for the November ballot in Alabama

In 2021-2022, over 5,000 referrals to Tavistock were reported by the NHS, compared to just under 250 who were questioning their gender identity ten years earlier

NHS ‘to review all transgender treatment’ after landmark report calls for ‘more cautious approach’ to transitioning

Sunak has declared 'enough is enough'

‘Enough is enough’: PM launches crackdown on serial shoplifters ripping off Britain's retailers as new offence created

Online content

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over youth suicides

School Shooting Parents Convicted

Michigan teenage killer’s parents sentenced to at least 10 years in prison

Belgium EU US Armenia

Blinken says Israel has not told US a specific date for Rafah ground invasion

Danny Murphy used to play for Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham

Former Premier League and England midfielder reveals he suffered cocaine addiction after retiring from football

Abortion rights protesters chant during a Pro Choice rally in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Supreme court rules state can enforce 1864 law that bans abortion

Fumio Kishida

Biden to meet Japan’s prime minister amid shared concerns about China

Latest News

See more Latest News

West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over the death of Kulsuma Akter

'Heartbroken': Family of woman, 27, stabbed to death in Bradford pay tribute to 'lovely' young mother
Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

Top US military leaders face Congress over support for Ukraine and Israel

Venezuela Corruption Arrests

Former Venezuelan oil minister arrested in corruption probe

Project-Veritas-Diary-Probe

Florida woman sentenced to a month in jail for selling Biden daughter’s diary

The initial Glasgow experience took social media by storm earlier this year

Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka experience to be recreated in Los Angeles - with the same Oompa Loompa
Sea Turtle Medical Exam

Myrtle the turtle, 95, deemed fit and well after latest checkup

Brussels Old Town, Belgium, March16, 2024 - Lady playing scrable in Dutch at home

Scrabble becomes 'less competitive' in update designed to make game more 'inclusive'

Italy Explosion

At least three dead and four missing in explosion at Italian hydroelectric plant

South Africa Elections Zuma Banned

South African court rules former leader Jacob Zuma can contest election

Tory MP William Wragg

Tory MP William Wragg resigns Conservative whip after being caught in honeytrap sexting scandal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit