Detectives appeal for witnesses after teenager fatally stabbed in leafy south east London neighbourhood

23 September 2023, 20:15

A murder investigation is underway after a stabbing in Jubilee Park, Bromley
A murder investigation is underway after a stabbing in Jubilee Park, Bromley. Picture: Google Maps

By Chay Quinn

Police are appealing for witnesses after murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in south east London.

Cops rushed to Jubilee Park in Petts Wood, Bromley, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, following reports that a man had been stabbed.

A man, 19, died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A post-mortem examination on Friday gave his cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Semple said: "This investigation continues at pace and we are making progress in piecing together the events that led to this young man losing his life.

"However, we need the help of the public.

"I would ask anyone who was in the park area and who saw the events leading up to this attack to come forward and speak to police.

"I am especially keen to hear from people who may have captured events on camera or taken images that could assist our work."

Read More: Britain continuing India trade talks despite allegations of murder in Canada

Read More: Police officer charged with murder after shooting of Chris Kaba in south London

Superintendent Lewis Collins, from the South Area Command Unit, added: “Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends.

“This is a tragic incident, which occurred in a quiet area, and I know it will also impact the local community.

“There will be a visible policing presence in the coming days, and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to please speak with an officer.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3972/20Sep. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

