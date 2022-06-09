Breaking News

PGA Tour suspends 17 top golfers for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV tournament

Saudi-backed LIV International includes Lee Westwood and Phil Mickleson. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are among the players suspended from competing on the PGA Tour following their involvement in the controversial Saudi-funded LIV International Golf Series.

Just 30 minutes after the opening tee shots of the first LIV Golf Series event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, the PGA Tour released a letter to its members in which Jay Monahan said the players now suspended did not receive releases - or did not apply for them at all - to participate in the LIV Golf Series.

