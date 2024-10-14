Phillip Schofield's heartbreak as he announces death of 'magnificent mum' Pat

Philip Schofield's mother Pat has died. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Phillip Schofield has announced the death of his "magnificent" mother, Pat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Schofield, 62, said that his mother's death at 3pm on Monday followed a "heartbreaking weekend", adding that she had gone "to her beloved [husband] Brian", who died in 2008.

Schofield said in a video message posted to Instagram: ""Over three days, we held her, loved her, hugged her and said everything that needed to be said.

"She was calm, peaceful, beautiful and dignified. I will forever be proud and privileged that she was my mum.

"I love you mum, forever."

Read more: Phillip Schofield 'holds vigil for seriously ill mum' who supported him following This Morning axe

Read more: Phillip Schofield reveals he had 'everything in place' for suicide attempt but daughter brought him back from 'the edge'

Phillip Schofield's mother Pat has died. Picture: Instagram

Former This Morning presenter Schofield did not reveal a cause of death for Pat, but said: "Our eternal thanks to the paramedics, Treliske ASE and Critical Care team who have been, in the past and this weekend, my mum's and our angels.

"Your love and care has been our saviour."

He shared a selection of photos of his mother alongside the announcement.

Phillip Schofield's mother Pat has died. Picture: Instagram

Schofield turned to his mother for support following his resignation from This Morning last year after he revealed that he had an affair with a younger male colleague.

In June he held a vigil by Pat's bedside after she fell "seriously ill". She had been in hospital with an unknown condition for several days.

"Given the stress Phillip has been through in recent weeks, this couldn’t have come at a worse time for the family," an insider told the Sun at the time.

"Given that his mother was the woman Phillip turned to in his hour of need, her illness is a particularly cruel twist of fate."