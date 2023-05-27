Breaking News

Phillip Schofield and young employee 'repeatedly denied' affair after investigation, ITV claims

27 May 2023, 12:07 | Updated: 27 May 2023, 12:17

Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency
Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Phillip Schofield and a young employee at ITV 'repeatedly denied' having an affair, the broadcaster has claimed.

It comes amid questions about how much Schofield's colleagues knew about his affair, including TV bosses and colleagues such as Holly Willoughby.

On Friday night, Schofield admitted to having a "consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning", which he said was "unwise, but not illegal".

An ITV spokesperson said: "Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

"Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then agency YMU.

"In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

"Phillip's statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield became one of ITV's most-loved TV pairs.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield became one of ITV's most-loved TV pairs. Picture: Alamy
There was reportedly conflict between him and his former co-host, Holly.
There was reportedly conflict between him and his former co-host, Holly. Picture: Alamy

His management agency YMU has also announced it has 'parted company' with the embattled star with 'immediate effect'.

It comes after Phil, aged 61, announced on Instagram last week that he would be stepping down from This Morning after 13 years of co-hosting with Holly Willoughby, as the pair's friendship was reportedly in turmoil.

Read more: Why did Phillip Schofield leave This Morning?

Read More: 'There's no way back...it's over': Phillip Schofield 'no longer has a career' as insiders say he will 'vanish' from public life

Revealing his affair, Schofield said in a statement: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. 

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over. 

"In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship.

"I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. 

"I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

He was dropped from his agency on Thursday.

YMU wrote in a statement: "Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

"This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Phillip stepped down after rumours between the pair.
Phillip stepped down after rumours between the pair. Picture: Getty

Read more: Phillip Schofield ‘completely broken’ after being axed from This Morning amid feud with Holly Willoughby

He parted with the management team after 35 years.

Schofield has announced his resignation from ITV altogether despite reports the channel had offered him a prime time show to present.

Phil stepped down from This Morning on Saturday after the reported conflict between him and Holly Willoughby.

He wrote in a statement: "I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future."

"I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me — especially This Morning’s amazing viewers — and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

However the former ITV presenter confirmed in his updated announcement today he will no longer be attending the Soap Awards.

Read more: Phillip Schofield 'axed minutes after going off air from This Morning' but calls 'truce' with Holly Willoughby

Reacting to his resignation from This Morning, Holly said last week: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

The show lost 170,000 viewers following the reported conflict between the two, as viewers noticed an on-screen tension after the presenting pair made their first joint appearance following the feud rumours.

According to The Sun: “No decisions have been made about who will sit alongside Holly for the long-term.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo

Nato-led peacekeepers criticised by Serbia after Kosovo violence

Armed police sealed off Downing Street

Man arrested after crashing into Downing Street gates separately charged with making indecent images of children

Exclusive
James Chiavarini says the targeted attacks have been 'ongoing'

'Trans activists' swamp London restaurant with one-star reviews and prank calls 'as owner supports JK Rowling'

A crowd of people gather at the courtyard of the Sursock Museum

Beirut museum reopens almost three years after being damaged in port blast

Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency.

'There's no way back...it's over': Phillip Schofield 'no longer has a career' as insiders say he will 'vanish' from public life
New footage has emerged of 'Mizzy' being arrested - just days after he was fined and slapped with a social media ban

TikTok prankster Mizzy charged with breaching court order - days after he was fined and hit with ban

An issue with passport control e-gates is affecting airports nationwide

Chaos at UK airports as Border Force systems down nationwide with arrivals forced to wait in 'mother of all queues'

Putin will be 'vindictive' if the Ukraine war fails, the outgoing RAF chief has warned

'Vindictive and dangerous' Russia poses threat to UK if Ukraine wins war - even without Putin, warns outgoing RAF chief

Temperatures are expected to soar to 24C

Bank Holiday weekend could see hottest day of the year as temperatures set to soar to 24C

Kamala Harris

Harris to become first woman to deliver US Military Academy commencement address

Children sit and play on the remains of a tank at the river port in Renk

Fears of violence as thousands cross border in bid to escape Sudan conflict

Paedophile Rolf Harris died aged 93 earlier this month

Ulrika Jonsson reveals Rolf Harris groped her in 'deeply uncomfortable' incident when she was young weather girl

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive at court

Jurors to resume deliberations next week in rape trial of actor Masterson

Weight Discrimination Ban NYC

New York outlaws discrimination due to weight and height

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters

Optimistic President Joe Biden insists budget agreement ‘very close’

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

'Officer Naughty' says she has been made a scapegoat for Met Police failure to catch Wayne Couzens

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak and Andrew Bailey could still make decisions that could tip the UK into recession despite better than expected economic growth in the last quarter

Rishi Sunak warned recession could still happen as Brits face further interest rates pinch

Debt Limit

US debt ceiling deadline to be extended

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

Serbia puts troops on high alert on border with Kosovo following clashes

The lambs are reportedly still missing.

Three lambs taken from King's Sandringham Estate 'still missing' as eco activists released on bail
Pakistan Politics

Pakistan to try 33 supporters of former premier Imran Khan in military courts

Ken Paxton

20 impeachment counts issued against Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

Scalloway Primary School was evacuated on the Shetland

Primary school evacuated after 'historical ordinance' brought onto premises

A vigil was held for Kyrees Sullivan, 16 (top right), and his best friend, Harvey, 15 (bottom right, furthest right) who died in the crash

Blue balloons released in emotional vigil for Cardiff teenagers who died in crash after being followed by police
Serbia Shootings Rally

Thousands join pro-government rally in Serbia amid discontent after shootings

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian killed after alleged stab attempt in West Bank – Israeli military

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home
The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit