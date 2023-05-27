This Morning could be 'axed' amid questions over how many people knew about Phillip Schofield's affair

27 May 2023, 15:18

This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule
This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule amid questions over how many people knew about Phillip Schofield's affair with a young male employee.

The former presenter has admitted to having a "consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning", which he said was "unwise, but not illegal".

There are growing questions over how many people knew about the relationship, including top TV bosses and colleagues such as Holly Willoughby.

ITV has denied that it knew about the affair, saying an investigation into rumours was carried out in 2020, but that Schofield and the young employee "repeatedly denied" having a romantic relationship.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also presented Dancing on Ice together
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also presented Dancing on Ice together. Picture: Alamy

Despite this, an insider has suggested that This Morning could be axed.

An inside source told The Sun: "This goes right to the top.

"Very senior heads could roll.

"If there’s any suggestion of a cover-up they could be culpable.

"It’s also possible that This Morning could end up getting the axe.”

Read More: Phillip Schofield and young employee 'repeatedly denied' affair after investigation, ITV claims

Read More: 'There's no way back...it's over': Phillip Schofield 'no longer has a career' as insiders say he will 'vanish' from public life

Regarding how much officials at ITV knew, a spokesperson said: "Further to our statement last night, ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

"Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then agency YMU.

"In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

"Phillip's statement yesterday reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship."

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield. Picture: Alamy

His management agency YMU has also announced it has 'parted company' with the embattled star with 'immediate effect'.

It comes after Phil, aged 61, announced on Instagram last week that he would be stepping down from This Morning after 13 years of co-hosting with Holly Willoughby, as the pair's friendship was reportedly in turmoil.

Revealing his affair, Schofield said in a statement: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. 

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over. 

"In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship.

"I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. 

"I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis

Pope Francis resumes regular appointments after cancelling schedule with a fever

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around 20 kilometers away

Russia ‘plotting provocation at nuclear power station to delay counteroffensive’

Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday May 7

Roger Waters releases statement as police investigate concert costume

Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a major rally in Belgrade

Serbian president steps down as leader of party amid anti-government protests

Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann's disappearance

'The world believes I killed Maddie...I didn't': Madeleine McCann prime suspect letters from prison cell revealed

The Shandong aircraft carrier

Chinese warships passed through Taiwan Strait, defence ministry says

A police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo

Nato-led peacekeepers criticised by Serbia after Kosovo violence

Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency

Phillip Schofield and young employee 'repeatedly denied' affair after investigation, ITV claims

Armed police sealed off Downing Street

Man arrested after crashing into Downing Street gates separately charged with making indecent images of children

Exclusive
James Chiavarini says the targeted attacks have been 'ongoing'

'Trans activists' swamp London restaurant with one-star reviews and prank calls 'as owner supports JK Rowling'

A crowd of people gather at the courtyard of the Sursock Museum

Beirut museum reopens almost three years after being damaged in port blast

Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency.

'There's no way back...it's over': Phillip Schofield 'no longer has a career' as insiders say he will 'vanish' from public life
New footage has emerged of 'Mizzy' being arrested - just days after he was fined and slapped with a social media ban

TikTok prankster Mizzy charged with breaching court order - days after he was fined and hit with ban

An issue with passport control e-gates is affecting airports nationwide

Chaos at UK airports as Border Force systems down nationwide with arrivals forced to wait in 'mother of all queues'

Putin will be 'vindictive' if the Ukraine war fails, the outgoing RAF chief has warned

'Vindictive and dangerous' Russia poses threat to UK if Ukraine wins war - even without Putin, warns outgoing RAF chief

Temperatures are expected to soar to 24C

Bank Holiday weekend could see hottest day of the year as temperatures set to soar to 24C

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kamala Harris

Harris to become first woman to deliver US Military Academy commencement address

Children sit and play on the remains of a tank at the river port in Renk

Fears of violence as thousands cross border in bid to escape Sudan conflict

Paedophile Rolf Harris died aged 93 earlier this month

Ulrika Jonsson reveals Rolf Harris groped her in 'deeply uncomfortable' incident when she was young weather girl
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive at court

Jurors to resume deliberations next week in rape trial of actor Masterson

Weight Discrimination Ban NYC

New York outlaws discrimination due to weight and height

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters

Optimistic President Joe Biden insists budget agreement ‘very close’

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

'Officer Naughty' says she has been made a scapegoat for Met Police failure to catch Wayne Couzens
Rishi Sunak and Andrew Bailey could still make decisions that could tip the UK into recession despite better than expected economic growth in the last quarter

Rishi Sunak warned recession could still happen as Brits face further interest rates pinch

Debt Limit

US debt ceiling deadline to be extended

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

Serbia puts troops on high alert on border with Kosovo following clashes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home
The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit