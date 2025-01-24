Tories push for school phone ban as parents fear for children's wellbeing - amid concerns teachers ignoring guidance

The Conservatives have pushed to ban mobile phones and other devices in schools . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Conservatives are pushing for a ban on mobile phones and other devices in schools - as Labour’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill reaches Committee.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The party has tabled an amendment for the ban - but left how to implement it up to individual schools.

The amendment would mandate that all schools in England introduce the policy for the duration of the school day, from the start of the first lesson period to the end of the last.

There would be more flexibility for sixth forms and residential or boarding schools.

It comes as research has shown that many schools are not implementing a ban, despite concerns over damage to children.

Only 11% of secondary schools have effective phone bans in place, Policy Exchange's April 2024 report revealed.

"If the Labour government are serious about improving the wellbeing and education of children, as part of their bill, they will accept this amendment," the Conservatives said.

Read more: Hamas releases names of latest Israeli hostages to be freed as part of Gaza ceasefire deal

Read more: Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in her 80s

The party said they would leave how to implement the ban up to individual schools. Picture: Alamy

"When in government, the Conservatives took action to tackle this problem, including publishing non statutory guidance and a range of other materials for schools which strongly encouraged schools to remove the devices for the school day," the party added.

"However it was made clear at the time that should the problem continue, it would act; then Education Minister Damian Hinds MP stated that the government was monitoring the issue and prepared to issue legislation on the matter if necessary.

"Since then research has shown that many schools are not implementing a ban, and even more evidence has emerged of the damage to children.

"This is why the Conservatives are now taking further action, pushing to crack down on the issue as the problem persists."

Read more: One of England's biggest academy trusts to ban phone use during school day for 35,000 pupils

Read more: London school pilots 11-hour day with phone ban to improve wellbeing of pupils

The Tories said schools with effective phone bans get better GCSE results. Picture: Alamy

'Damaging'

Laura Trott MP, Shadow Education Secretary, said: “We have a growing understanding of how damaging phones and social media are on our children’s education.

"That's why we believe that smartphones in schools should be banned during the school day.

"This is the right thing for parents, teachers and children, and I hope Labour will back it."

Last year, Unesco called for smartphones to be banned from schools as evidence showed it was linked to reduced educational performance and that excessive screen time had a negative impact on children’s wellbeing.