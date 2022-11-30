Under pressure Vladimir Putin's feet twitch and spasm during tense meeting with Kazakstan president

Photographs of Putin uncontrollably shaking his foot. Picture: Alamy

By Fran Way

Pictures of Vladimir Putin appearing to uncontrollably twitch his legs has led to further speculation about his health.

Photographs of the Russian president showed him seemingly shaking his feet – revealing another sign that he could be suffering with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson's is a condition which causes problems like shaking and stiffness that get worse over time.

Putin’s health has been under speculation recently, with experts and medics analysing pictures of videos of him confirming that he is showing signs of somebody who is terminally sick.

READ MORE: Prisons completely full as overcrowding forces Govt to ask police to borrow their cells

READ MORE: Newborn baby boy found dead at recycling centre in Cambridge

The latest footage was taken during a meeting between him and the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday.

During the talks, Putin’s feet twitched and spasmed as he spoke to the cameras about the ‘special significance’ of the meeting.

He was also seen gripping his right arm throughout the talks, months after he was photographed walking on a red carpet with his right arm hanging straight by his side.