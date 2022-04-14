Pictured: Children, 3 and 5, who died after house fire as neighbours tried to save them

Lorena tried to flee the house and save her two young children. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Neighbours of the tragic family whose two young children died in a house fire in Preston have spoken about their attempts to help.

The blaze on Friday night has killed Louis, five, and Desire, three, after they were taken to hospital with their mother, Lorena Gabriela, who has not suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neighbour Tony Richardson told the Mirror he had a friend around when he smelt burning plastic and heard someone screaming.

"The first person on the scene was trying to get the mum to throw the kids down saying they would catch them but she was only petite so I think she was struggling to lift them up," he said.

"Someone else went round the back to try and get in that way. I could see the window was about to blow so we told her 'you need to jump now'.

"Me and my friend grabbed a discarded wooden board and put it on top of some wheelie bins to create a platform for her to jump out onto. When she was down I wrapped my arms round her and took her away into the street but she was screaming 'my babies, my babies'."

Malesh Nayli, who owns a shop called Frenchwood Convenience near the home, said the family was "lovely" and "friendly".

The fire in Coronation Crescent has devastated the community.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said a "girl aged three and a boy aged five were also taken to hospital" as Ms Gabriela was rescued on Friday night.

"However, medical intervention was withdrawn yesterday (April 12) and they are now sadly deceased," he continued.

"A file will be passed on to HM Coroner in due course."

Investigators are still trying to work out what caused the fire.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life was released with no further action.

Lancashire Police's Detective Chief Inspector Rach Higson said: "This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time.

"Our inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing."

Anyone with information can contact authorities on 101 quoting log 1305 of April 8th.