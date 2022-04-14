Pictured: Children, 3 and 5, who died after house fire as neighbours tried to save them

14 April 2022, 19:20 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 19:30

Lorena tried to flee the house and save her two young children
Lorena tried to flee the house and save her two young children. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Neighbours of the tragic family whose two young children died in a house fire in Preston have spoken about their attempts to help.

The blaze on Friday night has killed Louis, five, and Desire, three, after they were taken to hospital with their mother, Lorena Gabriela, who has not suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neighbour Tony Richardson told the Mirror he had a friend around when he smelt burning plastic and heard someone screaming.

"The first person on the scene was trying to get the mum to throw the kids down saying they would catch them but she was only petite so I think she was struggling to lift them up," he said.

"Someone else went round the back to try and get in that way. I could see the window was about to blow so we told her 'you need to jump now'.

"Me and my friend grabbed a discarded wooden board and put it on top of some wheelie bins to create a platform for her to jump out onto. When she was down I wrapped my arms round her and took her away into the street but she was screaming 'my babies, my babies'."

Read more: Two children, aged 3 and 5, die after Preston house fire

Malesh Nayli, who owns a shop called Frenchwood Convenience near the home, said the family was "lovely" and "friendly".

The fire in Coronation Crescent has devastated the community.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said a "girl aged three and a boy aged five were also taken to hospital" as Ms Gabriela was rescued on Friday night.

"However, medical intervention was withdrawn yesterday (April 12) and they are now sadly deceased," he continued.

"A file will be passed on to HM Coroner in due course."

Investigators are still trying to work out what caused the fire.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life was released with no further action.

Lancashire Police's Detective Chief Inspector Rach Higson said: "This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time.

"Our inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing."

Anyone with information can contact authorities on 101 quoting log 1305 of April 8th.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
isis beatle

British 'Isis Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh guilty of hostage taking after US trial

Breaking
Imran Ahmad Khan will resign as MP for Wakefield

Imran Ahmad Khan: MP resigns after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

Holidaymakers were today facing travel chaos as millions of people set off for four-day trips for the Easter weekend.

Easter kicks off with travel chaos on the roads and in airports

le pen

France could be next to leave EU in secret 'Frexit' plan if Le Pen wins, warns Macron

The first photo of the British volunteer captured by invading forces in Ukraine has emerged

First photo of battered Brit captured by Russians in Mariupol's last stand emerges

doctor

Ex-GP who attacked victims in their homes guilty of more than 50 sex crimes

Hankey admitted touching a girl

Darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexually assaulting woman

Lalene Malik, 23, did not realise she was pregnant

Student unaware she was pregnant due to botched blood test until she gave birth in toilet bowl
Married GP Goksel Celikkol has been struck off after having a relationship with a patient 31 years his junior in exchange for sleeping pills.

Married GP, 78, struck off over 'sex for pills' relationship with patient, 47

Olwage was convicted at Winchester Crown Court

Met Police detective found guilty after trying to meet girl, 13, for sex

The Queen leaving the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey on 17 April, 2021.

The Queen pulls out of Easter Sunday service for first time in 50 years

Here's how the Royal Mail deliveries times are affected by the Easter weekend

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday?

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter

Elon Musk offers to buy up Twitter in $43bn dollar takeover

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt has been arrested on suspicion of child sex charges.

Game of Thrones star arrested on child sex charges

Detectives are investigating two murders in Ireland

Irish police probe ‘serial killer link’ after two victims found mutilated in their homes

Brits are set for a baking Easter Bank Holiday weekend with highs of 22C forecast tomorrow in London and across the south of the country.

Baking Bank Holiday: UK to bask in 22C over Easter weekend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Subway Shooting

Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail

American Hostages-Beheadings

Briton convicted as ‘Beatle’ in Islamic State beheadings trial
The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike

Pope Francis hoists the Godspell book during a Chrism Mass inside St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican

Pope Francis visits Italian prison for Holy Week foot-washing ritual
Letizia Battaglia

Photographer Letizia Battaglia, who shot life and death in Palermo, dies aged 87
Moskva

Fate of Russian warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai

Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa

Floods in South Africa’s Durban area kill more than 300

Kristalina Georgieva

Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy, says IMF chief
Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson to remember DJ life in New York in upcoming book

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries
'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who says Rwanda plans 'good idea'

'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who backs Rwanda plans
Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing
The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 13/04 | Watch again

Tory MP: Partygate fines were 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Tory MP: Partygate fines 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
Ruby was speaking to the LBC Legal Hour

Does the PM now have a criminal conviction? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
From Covid infection to being fined: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

From Covid infection to the fine: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police