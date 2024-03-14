Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking into protected Yellowstone hot spring

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on November 1.

By Jasmine Moody

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has pleaded guilty to an illegal hiking charge, agreeing to pay a $1,500 (£1170.30) fine for walking into a protected Yellowstone hot spring.

He pled guilty to one of two illegal hiking charges after he attempted to take a closer glance at the thermals in the Mammoth Terraces section of the park.

The Mammoth Terraces are a popular feature in Yellowstone, constantly changing in colour and activity.

Federal rules stipulate visitors to national parks must stay on the designated walkways and venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000 (£3,921.57).

This is just two months after Pierce, 70, pleaded not guilty to the charge after wandering off the path in November.

A photo uploaded to an account exposing 'tourons' (tourist morons) of Yellowstone showed him on the snow-encrusted springs. Picture: @touronsofyellowstone/instagram

Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick granted Brosnan's request to cancel his initial appearance, opting to set up a virtual conference on February 20.

The Irish actor was cited twice over the alleged violations at the thermals in the Mammoth Terraces. He had been due to appear in court on January 23.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on November 1.

In addition to his four James Bond films, Brosnan starred in Dante's Peak - a film highlighting the potential dangers of such springs.

He had been in the area filming 'The Unholy Trinity,' a Western starring Brosnan as a sheriff alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Water temperatures at Mammoth Terraces' springs routinely soar to 161 degrees, while some springs at Yellowstone can register as low as 2 on the pH scale - just one mark above coercive stomach acid.

At least 22 people have died from burns sustained in Yellowstone's springs and geysers.