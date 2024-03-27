Tributes to pilot who lived ‘life to the fullest’ after his death in plane crash at Britain’s largest aviation museum

Tech entrepreneur Simon Riggs died in the crash yesterday afternoon at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-three who died when his plane crashed at Britain’s largest aviation museum.

Simon Riggs, a tech entrepreneur from Ampthill, Bedfordshire, died at the scene of the crash yesterday afternoon at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, Cambridgeshire.

His step-son, Sam Holdstock-Marshall, paid tribute online, describing Simon as a man who lived “his life to the fullest”.

He posted on LinkedIn: "It is with a heavy heart that I’m sharing this news. Yesterday afternoon Simon Riggs passed away. A much loved husband, father and friend.

"To all those that know or have worked with Simon, you will remember his passion for Postgres and dedication to his work. With 2ndQuadrant he has truly left his mark on the world.

"However, his greatest work was the friendships that he created. The 2Q’ers will know that you were an extension of his family, and held a place in his heart.

"Having recently stepped down from working life, Simon continued to live his life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.

"I ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time."

The plane circled the airfield for 19 minutes before coming into land, but it banked steeply to the left and turned upside down before crashing into the ground.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has launched an investigation.

Witness Kate Moore, 62, was at Duxford with her husband when the plane crashed.

She said: “While we were outside, we heard a bang and turned to see plumes of smoke. We were a long way away and many others there hadn’t an idea anything had occurred. I only saw the crash post-impact.

“It’s all a rather tragic end to a joyful day seeing the Hurricane and other planes flying after their winter maintenance.”

In a statement, IWM Duxford said: “We are sad to report that the pilot, a man in his 50s from the Bedfordshire area, did not survive the crash.

“Despite the best efforts of medical crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Cambridgeshire Police have informed next of kin, who attended the scene of the accident.”