Baby Finley Boden who was murdered by parents 'should have been one of the most protected children'

27 March 2024, 09:11 | Updated: 27 March 2024, 09:19

Finley suffered more than 100 injuries.
Finley suffered more than 100 injuries. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Baby Finley Boden died "as the result of abuse when he should have been one of the most protected children in the local authority area", a safeguarding review has found.

The 10-month-old was murdered by his parents just weeks after being placed back into their care.

Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden inflicted 130 injuries on their son, leading to him fatally collapsing at his family home in Old Whittington, Chesterfield, on Christmas Day in 2020.

Finley had been returned to their care on November 17 in the same year, despite social services raising concerns over his parents' drug use and the state of the family home.

After returning home, Finley was subjected to a campaign of abuse, with conditions including sepsis and pneumonia uncovered along with his injuries.

Marsden and Boden were handed life sentences with respective minimum terms of 27 and 29 years at Derby Crown Court in May.

